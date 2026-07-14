APA Group progresses Bulloo interlink pipeline

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APA Group has reached a key milestone for its proposed Bulloo Interlink Pipeline (BIL), with the Commonwealth environmental assessment process now underway for the Queensland and New South Wales sections of the project.

The company has referred both sections of the proposed pipeline to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act). APA is now awaiting decisions on the referrals while continuing environmental assessments, design and corridor assessment ahead of a final investment decision expected later this year.

The proposed underground high-pressure natural gas transmission pipeline will connect APA’s South West Queensland Pipeline in Queensland to the Moomba to Sydney Pipeline in New South Wales. APA said the pipeline will create a new, direct gas transportation route from the Bulloo Shire in south-west Queensland to New South Wales, reducing the north-to-south corridor by approximately 240km and supporting expanded capacity across its east coast gas grid.

The Bulloo Interlink Pipeline is part of Stage 3 of APA’s East Coast Gas Grid Expansion Plan, which is expected to add approximately 30 per cent additional north-to-south gas transport capacity to help address projected southern market gas shortfalls from 2028.

APA Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Adam Watson said the environmental assessment marked an important milestone for the project.

“This is an important milestone in the continued expansion of our East Coast Gas Grid,” he said. “When completed, the BIL will play a critical role in getting more gas to southern demand centres where it will be needed to support energy security and transition later this decade.”

Construction of the Bulloo Interlink Pipeline is proposed to commence in 2027, subject to the receipt of relevant approvals and a final investment decision. The project is targeted for completion in 2028 and would have a maximum north-to-south transport capacity of 800TJ/day.