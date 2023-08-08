APA Group opens NGI pipeline

The Northern Goldfields Interconnect (NGI) pipeline will provide greater energy security within the Western Australia (WA) resources sector.

The new 580-kilometre buried pipeline connects the Dampier to Bunbury National gas pipeline to the Goldfields gas pipeline and will provide better access to existing and new natural gas production.

APA Group managing director Adam Watson said the NGI covers 2690 kilometres, supporting the long-term growth of the resources sector.

“For years an interconnected gas grid on the east coast has helped manage supply and demand challenges across key markets,” Watson said.

“With the completion of the NGI, linking Western Australia’s two major north- south gas pipelines, APA will ensure greater flexibility and security to meet the state’s long-term energy needs.”

The pipeline, which was officially opened by WA Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Hydrogen Industry and Industrial Relations Bill Johnston, starts at Ambania, approximately 50 kilometres east of Geraldton.

It connects to the Goldfields gas pipeline, which is approximately 40 kilometres south of Leinster.

“Gas continues to be critical to support Australia’s key industries with energy security,” Watson said.

“Paired with renewables, the availability of gas will also ensure our resources and other customers can operate and grow while delivering on their broader decarbonisation objectives.”

For more information, visit APA Group.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.