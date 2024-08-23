APA Group lands major gas pipeline contract

The first pipes for the $88.2 million Mount Morgan pipeline have been laid along Kabra Road. Image: ME Image/stock.adobe.com

APA Group has signed a design and development agreement to deliver twin gas pipelines connecting to CS Energy’s Brigalow Peaking power plant in Queensland.

The twin pipelines will connect APA’s Roma Brisbane pipeline to the hydrogen-ready gas-fired power station, which is planned to be located at CS Energy’s Kogan clean energy hub near Chinchilla.

The twin pipelines will be designed and developed to be hydrogen capable, with the ability to potentially convert into a hydrogen service in the future.

“This agreement demonstrates the significant growth opportunities ahead for APA as we continue to leverage our existing gas transmission network and capabilities to progress vital new infrastructure that supports energy reliability and Australia’s transition to renewables,” APA Group CEO and Managing Director Adam Watson said.

Under the agreement, APA will develop and own the gas and storage pipelines, which will be both roughly 23km in length and are targeted for completion in late 2026.

APA’s total construction costs for the project are currently estimated to be at least $140 million.

The agreement and development of the pipelines remains conditional and subject to CS Energy and APA internal approval, as well as relevant stakeholder approvals.

