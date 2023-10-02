APA Group focuses on net-zero

APA group has released its first climate report demonstrating its emissions reduction progress and focus on net-zero in Australia.

The climate report showcases the progress the company has made throughout FY23 towards the delivery of its Climate Transition Plan 2030 targets and goals.

In 2023, APA Group had a 6.7 per cent net reduction in gas infrastructure emissions compared to the Group’s FY21 base year.

It also saw a 5.3 per cent reduction in power generation emissions intensity.

“We are committed to doing our part to accelerate the energy transition by decarbonising our business and being the partner of choice as our customers decarbonise,” APA Group chief executive officer and managing director Adam Watson said.

“In FY23 we also embedded the necessary governance and reporting processes to support our Climate Transition Plan, including incorporating an internal carbon abatement price, which is applied to emissions reduction and avoidance initiatives as well as stay-in-business projects.

“We recognise that stakeholder support for our climate strategy is essential for the achievement of our ambitions and at our 2022 Annual Meeting we fulfilled our commitment to hold an advisory securityholder vote to approve our Climate Transition Plan, which achieved significant majority support.”

The climate report also established focus areas for the next year, which aligns with the company’s Climate Transition Plan.

These include: electrification opportunities for gas infrastructure and advancing the pipeline of renewable projects in the Pilbara and other regions.

