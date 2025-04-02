APA Group appoints new executive

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

Gas infrastructure giant APA Group has today announced the appointment of Rob Evans to the role of group executive, infrastructure delivery.

Evans is a highly skilled infrastructure delivery executive with over 30 years’ experience delivering complex major projects across a range of sectors in Australia and overseas, including in oil and gas and energy.

For the past two years, Evans has held the role of executive general manager of infrastructure at John Holland. In this role he has led a team of over 2000 people to successfully deliver complex, major infrastructure projects across the country. Evans has also held senior roles at other major contracting and infrastructure organisations, including Lendlease, Thiess and Transfield Services.

His appointment follows the announcement of Kevin Lester’s retirement from APA after almost 40 years in the energy industry.

“Rob brings a demonstrated customer-focus, strong personal commitment to safety, and a proven track record of successful project outcomes under a variety of contracting delivery models,” APA Group CEO Adam Watson said.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise and thank Kevin Lester for his significant contribution to APA. Kevin will work closely with Rob to ensure a smooth transition before retiring at the end of June.”

Evans said he is excited to join APA at an important time across Australia’s energy sector.

“I’m delighted and honoured to be joining the team at APA,” he said.

“The business is in a fantastic position to play a leading role in the energy transition in Australia. I look forward to helping execute APA’s strategy, supporting the delivery of growth projects that will create safe, sustainable and value-adding outcomes for future generations.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.