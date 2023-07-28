APA Group appoints new board member

Nino Ficca has been appointed as an independent non-executive director to the board of APA Group.

Previously, Ficca was chief executive officer and managing director of AusNet Services for 14 years.

Now, he is a non-executive director of Australian energy Market Operator (AEMO), Kardinia Health and Transurban Queensland.

APA Group chairman Michael Fraser welcomed Ficca to the board.

“Nino is a highly experienced Executive and Non-executive Director, having held senior leadership roles across the energy sector, including in both electricity and gas markets,” Fraser said.

“Nino has deep experience in energy transmission and distribution grids, and his experience and skills will complement those of our existing Directors and strengthen the Board.”

The announcement follows APA Group completing the first stage of its east coast grid expansion to boost gas security and reliability.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.