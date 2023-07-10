APA completes first stage construction on east coast gas grid

APA Group has completed construction on the first stage of its east coast grid expansion to boost gas security and reliability.

The company first made the decision in 2021 to invest in a 25 per cent expansion of the grid, to deliver more capacity to customers.

“The first stage of our East Coast Grid expansion is now complete, with the second stage under construction and expected to be complete in readiness for the growing winter demand in 2024,” APA Group chief executive officer and managing director Adam Watson said.

Over the next few weeks, construction is expected to complete on the South West Pipeline expansion, followed shortly after by the completion of the Western Outer Ring Main (WORM) gas transmission project.

“When completed, these projects will further enhance system capacity, reliability and security of supply to Victorian households and businesses, as well as supporting the gas-fired power generation that is essential for backing in and backing up renewables,” Watson said.

“It is so important that as a nation, we continue to invest in domestic gas as the most secure, affordable and low emissions pathway to accelerate the energy transition and build out more renewables.”

Stage two of the east coast grid expansion works is now underway and is set to complete for winter 2024.

