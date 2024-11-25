APA celebrates Kurri Kurri pipeline milestone

Image: ME Image/adobe.stock.com

APA Group has celebrated a major milestone at the Kurri Kurri Lateral Pipeline Project in NSW.

The project covers a buried gas transmission pipeline and storage pipeline that will connect the proposed Hunter Power Plant at Kurri Kurri to the existing Sydney to Newcastle pipeline. Each pipeline will range between 21–24km in length.

The APA Board and executive leadership team (ELT) visited the Kurri Kurri project in NSW just days after the successful lowering-in of the last string section of the storage pipeline.

“This critical milestone brings us closer to ensuring a reliable gas supply from our purpose-built gas storage facility,” APA Group said in a social media post.

“Coinciding with Inclusion at Work Week, we are especially proud that our ELT is 50 per cent women, which reflects the inclusive values driving our organisation forward.

“A big thank you to everyone at APA who champions these values and to the incredible teams shaping our industry as we navigate the energy transition.”

