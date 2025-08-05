APA BESS comes online

Image: jira hera/stock.adobe.com

APA Group has received interim approval to operate its Port Hedland solar farm and battery energy storage system.

Approval was received from Pilbara ISOCo, officially moving both projects from construction to operation. The energy assets will be used to power resources operations in WA.

“We are proud to have delivered these projects safely with no injuries in a challenging climate,” APA said.

“The new 65.5 MWdc / 45 MWac solar farm and 35 MW / 36.7 MWh BESS join our existing Port Hedland and Boodarie power stations.

“This combination of solar, battery, and gas power provides reliable energy to BHP, lowering emissions for their WA iron ore port facilities.”

Learn more about the project in the video below.

