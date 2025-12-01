APA and CS Energy to develop Brigalow peaking power plant

Image: zhengzaishanchu/stock.adobe.com

APA Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement with CS Energy to build the proposed 400MW Brigalow Peaking Power Plant in Queensland, adjacent to CS Energy’s existing Kogan Creek Power Station.

Once operational, expected in 2028, the gas-fired plant will offer firming capacity to meet peak electricity demand and support intermittent renewable generation such as wind and solar.

Under the terms of the agreement, APA Group will lead delivery of the project and — pending completion of required regulatory approvals, development conditions, and full documentation — will acquire an 80 per cent ownership stake, with CS Energy retaining 20 per cent and responsibility for operations and maintenance. A new pipeline of about 23km will connect the site with APA’s Roma-Brisbane network, enabling gas transmission and storage services once complete.

The plant will be powered by 12 aeroderivative turbines supplied by GE Vernova, capable of ramping up to full output within five minutes of start-up — a critical feature for quickly responding to demand spikes. Importantly, the design envisages hydrogen-ready operation: the same turbines are capable of using a blend including renewable hydrogen, offering a pathway toward lower-carbon energy in the future.

Final capital expenditure will depend on detailed engineering design, expected by mid-2026, and the project remains subject to final investment approval alongside any external and government consents. The agreement and early funding commitments by APA form part of the company’s broader growth pipeline, reflecting its strategic ambition to deliver infrastructure that enhances energy reliability while supporting the energy transition across Australia’s east coast.