Amplitude completes flow test of Isabella discovery

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Amplitude Energy has evaluated one of its latest ventures in exploration in the Otway Basin as not commercial.

In a release to the ASX, Amplitude Energy said it had assessed its Isabella gas discovery and with sidetrack flow tests now complete, the results did not support commercial development of the Isabella field.

Amplitude Energy says it will now plug the well and abandon it.

But the companies East Coast Supply Project plans remain unchanged with its next expected to be drilled in the second quarter of this year and with its drilling programme within budget, it said

The Isabella field is located in permit VIC/L24 within Commonwealth waters, south-west of the producing Casino field.

Amplitude Energy is operator and 50 per cent interest holder in VIC/L24 with O.G. Energy holding the remaining 50 per cent interest.

The Isabella field was being drilled as a planned sidetrack from the earlier Elanora-1 well.

The company release highlighted the discovery earlier in the month, when the ST-1 8 ½-inch hole section intersected gas in the primary Waarre C reservoir target on 1 March 2026.

Following initial wireline tests, ST -1 was cased and completed between 8-21 March, followed by a flow test and pressure build-up period to inform resource volume estimates, it said.

But pressure depletion during the testing period does not support a commercial development of the Isabella fieldin the present location.

This activity is expected to occur over coming days, upon completion of which Amplitude Energy will release the Transocean Equinox to the next member of the offshore Otway Basin rig consortium.

“The Elanora-1/ST-1 well programme remains within the Company’s budget,” the statement noted.

“A final investment decision for the development phase of the ECSP will be deferred to follow the drilling of subsequent wells, expected in 2H CY2026. As the project is well-advanced, there is no change to the ECSP drilling programme, project budget or target for first gas from CY2028.”

Amplitude Energy says it will assess Elanora & Isabella drilling and flow test data over coming months.

“The result at Isabella is disappointing but geological data from this well will help inform our future exploration prospects,” Managing Director and CEO Jane Norman said.

“Isabella was a large and prospective target for the ECSP, however its size also corresponded with reservoir complexity, meaning it will require time to interpret the drilling information received. The result at Isabella does not impact our view on the probability of success of other Otway Basin exploration prospects, which have simpler geology.”