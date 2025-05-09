Am I the problem?

Image: Andrey popov/stock.adobe.com

Is it imposter syndrome, or is it the institutional bias of decades of male-dominated sectors that’s the problem? Gretyl Lunn, on behalf of the Women in Pipelines Forum, takes a closer look.

A question was raised a few weeks ago: do women leaders still have to work as hard as men to reach the same positions? Despite the widely published benefits of diverse leadership, development programs for female leaders, and increasing representation of women at higher levels – including 50 per cent at the board level in some APGA companies – the reality is more complex. These advancements present a picture of equality, paving the way for future generations of women. However, this can hide the reality that women are still held to different behavioural standards, particularly in male-dominated sectors of the industry, like construction. This is compounded by issues such as imposter syndrome and a lack relatable female senior leadership support.

Imposter syndrome is loosely defined as feeling like a fraud. It disproportionately affects high-achieving individuals who find it difficult to accept their accomplishments and question whether they deserve their positions. While it affects everyone, women are disproportionality mentioned in discussions regarding this phenomenon.

It’s nearly impossible to find women’s development programs that don’t touch on imposter syndrome in some way. Imposter syndrome is often framed as a personal issue, suggesting that women need to overcome their self-doubt to succeed. However, this perspective places the onus of blame on women themselves, rather than addressing the systemic issues within institutions that contribute to these feelings.

I’m not denying that imposter syndrome exists or the detrimental impact it has to confidence and comfort at work – everyone feels overwhelmed or inadequate at times. The reality is that women are in a space not built for them. Our presence is the result of decades of activism, reluctantly enacted legislation and internal policies.

Ultimately the crux of this imposter syndrome debate doesn’t acknowledge the larger picture. Instead, by putting the idea of imposter syndrome on women, by asking them about their experiences with it, and telling them that they must be feeling it, we’re suggesting that there’s something within them that needs fixing. In practice, our energy should be put toward acknowledging all the factors that hold women back.

Institutional workplace bias – what is a good leader?

A Harvard study in 2018 found significant differences in the assignment of 28 leadership attributes when applied to men and women. Men were more often described as ‘analytical, competent and dependable’ while women were described as ‘compassionate, enthusiastic, energetic and organised.’ These traits can be incredibly effective in leadership roles as they foster a positive and inclusive work environment. However, this association can also lead to the expectation that women in leadership must embody these ‘mothering’ qualities, which can be particularly challenging in male-dominated fields like construction. Or if they don’t embody traditionally feminine qualities, they may be seen as opinionated, or rude. This aligns with societal attitudes and the Harvard study that when women are collaborative and communal, they are not perceived as competent – but when they emphasise their competence, they’re seen as cold and unlikable, in a classic ‘double bind’.

Women in leadership often face this double bind where they are criticised for being too nurturing (seen as weak) or too assertive (seen as unfeminine). Such expectations can be limiting and may undermine women’s authority or competence if they do not conform to these stereotypes.

Setting women up for success

The scarcity of female role models in senior leadership positions exacerbates the challenges women face. Without relatable examples of successful female leaders, women may struggle to envision themselves in these roles. This lack of representation can reinforce feelings of imposter syndrome, as women may feel they do not belong in leadership positions.

I think women still have to work harder than men to rise to the same level in industries where we ‘traditionally don’t belong’. However, using issues like imposter syndrome as a catch-all and treating it as a personal issue reflects the systemic barriers that women face in the workplace. By shifting the focus from fixing women to fixing the institutions we work in, we can create a more equitable environment for all. Creating a supportive environment for female leaders involves more than just addressing imposter syndrome, mentoring, development and legislation. This involves challenging traditional gender roles, addressing implicit biases, and redefining what it means to be a good leader. Only then can we truly set women up for success.

This feature also appears in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.