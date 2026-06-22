All speed, no fuss

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Inductabend is enabling the rapid development of pipeline infrastructure in Australia.

With conflict unleashed in the Middle East, the world is once again being shown the fragility of its supply chains. Owing to the rising price of fuel and insurance, as well as global trade route disruptions, shipping becomes more expensive and logistically challenging. Against this backdrop, Australian energy producers continue to build new pipeline infrastructure in key development areas, and to increase the capacity of existing systems that transport gas to the domestic market.

Australian owned and operated Inductabend is shielding pipeline asset owners from some of the volatility associated with international supply chains. The family-owned business has backed the pipeline industry since 1992 with induction bending services, all made and delivered from Australian soil.

Responsiveness is built into the way it approaches pipe bending, particularly through the use of pre-qualified bends that allow operators to make alterations without the delays traditionally associated with overseas fabrication and supply.

In any induction bending service, a test bend – called a qualification bend – must be made from the mother pipe intended for use. Samples are then cut from this bend and rigorously tested to ensure it is fit for purpose. The strict quality standards associated with gas pipes mean this can be a long-winded and expensive process – particularly if sourcing bends from overseas – but Inductabend can remove this step altogether.

The company stocks a range of X52 PSL2 pipe from reputable Korean mills, which it purchases in full batches at a time so each pipe for that size has the same chemistry.

That means Inductabend can qualify the entire batch with just one qualification bend. The company performs and pays for this qualification up front, and then any customer is free to utilise that pipe to make bends customised to their specific project needs. This initiative drastically lowers cost and lead-times for pipe bends.

Inductabend currently holds pre-qualified stock of standard X52 PSL2 HFW pipe in diameter nominals 100, 150, 200 and 300, suitable for 5D–10D radii bends.

“Bends from our pre-qualified bends program are a great resource for our customers,” Inductabend Business Development Manager Nathan Crouch told The Australian Pipeliner.

“The program allows us to deliver small or large quantities of fit for purpose bends at an economical rate in as little as 48 hours.”

The company can also work with its repeat customers to create a generic inspection test plan (ITP), to which all respective bends can be made. This way, customers don’t have to go through quality and assurance checks every time they make a small order.

By sourcing bends within Australia, operators can cut down on freight requirements, reduce associated emissions, simplify logistics, and minimise their overall project footprint. The ability to access pre-qualified bends on short notice further minimises the need for contingency stockpiling and rework, both of which can add unnecessary material use and waste to a project.

There is also a less visible, but equally important, sustainability gain in the reduction of on-site intervention. Faster access to compliant bends means fewer delays, less idle equipment and reduced energy consumption across the construction phase. Projects can be completed more efficiently, with fewer disruptions and a lower cumulative environmental impact.

As pipeline infrastructure continues to evolve to meet changing energy demands, adaptability is becoming as critical as durability. By enabling rapid pipeline alterations through a local, resilient supply framework, Inductabend is helping reshape not only how pipelines are built, but how efficiently they can be delivered.