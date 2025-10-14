Airborne asset management

Image: Fleet Helicopters

Fleet Helicopters is helping pipeline operators at every stage of a project’s life.

As the pipeline industry pushes for the development of new sources of natural gas, and the infrastructure needed to move it, logistical challenges are appearing. The vastness of Australia is one major stressor in this space, complicating matters such as easement mapping and the transportation of crew and equipment.

Fortunately for the pipeline industry, Fleet Helicopters is bridging this gap.

As Fleet Helicopters CEO Mike Watson put it: “We’ve got a helicopter for everything.”

In the early stages of a project’s life, asset owners are leveraging Fleet Helicopters’ aerial capabilities to conduct easement identifications and flora and fauna surveys with speed that terrestrial surveying simply cannot match.

When it comes to cargo, Fleet Helicopters can transport equipment up to 1.5 tonnes, enabling the fast and efficient placement of equipment into otherwise inaccessible sites. The same goes for moving people, which cuts out lengthy commutes through often harsh environments.

These capabilities are helping gas asset owners bring projects online faster, with less overhead costs, greater employee safety, and no fuss.

And once pipeline infrastructure is constructed, the Fleet Helicopters’ role evolves. Measuring pipeline emissions was once a numbers game – an equation factoring in the length of the pipe, its intricacies, and a presumed rate of leakage. Leak inspections were onerous, requiring the deployment of ground crews to scan hundreds of kilometres of pipeline, potentially exposing them to harmful gases.

But Fleet Helicopters brings a vastly different approach, replacing ambiguity with precise, actionable information.

Utilising the Boreal GasFinderAB laser system on board its helicopters, the company is able to scan pipeline infrastructure on an enormous scale to detect gas leaks.

“Our aerial leak detection surveys are much more economical and efficient than traditional ground inspections,” Watson told The Australian Pipeliner.

“We can do 1000km in a day, not 14km. We also don’t have all those huge ongoing labour, accommodation, and vehicle expenses, or any issues with land access.

“The system uses an infrared laser that’s tuned to the frequency of light absorbed by methane. It’s very accurate and very sensitive, measuring down to 0.5 parts per million.

“And by measuring at the aircraft, it’s physically reading the gas rather than trying to sense it at a distance.”

This data is reported clearly and in a timely manner to asset owners. When a leak is detected, this critical information can be reported directly from the helicopter, allowing stakeholders to take immediate action.

All of this comes at a crucial time as Australia seeks to strengthen energy security through expanded gas infrastructure. But delivering new pipeline networks demands more than capital; it demands know‑how, agility and dependable logistics.

Fleet Helicopters provides exactly that: a fusion of aviation expertise, innovation and operational flexibility that answers the industry’s needs at every phase.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.