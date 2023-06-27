AGPA Melbourne dinner puts the spotlight on Net Zero

Hundreds of pipeline professionals gathered on Thursday 22 June evening at the Grand Hyatt Hotel to share a delicious meal, and most importantly their views on the future of the gas and oil industry.

Sponsored by Nacap and Peter Norman Personnel, this Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) dinner is certainly engraved in every attendee’s mind, and not just for the food.

The evening’s piece de resistance was a very special guest speaker, professor Michael Brear, director of The Melbourne Energy Institute, who presented on the ground-breaking initiative Net Zero Australia.

The study illustrates net zero pathways that reflect the boundaries of the Australian debate, for both domestic and export emissions.

“Carbon capture storage (CCS) is not an ‘either or” with renewables in order to get to net zero,” Brear said.

“You need both and you need both as much as you can possibly do every single day until 2050.

“That’s not a debate.”

The goal of Net Zero Australia is to provide a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities related to achieving net-zero emissions in Australia.

Launched in 2020, the study aims also to provide rigorous and independent analysis of how Australia can achieve net zero emissions.

The final modelling results, presented by Brear, include a detailed breakdown of possible scenarios and sensitivities, sector by sector, and comprehensive mapping of the transition across the country.