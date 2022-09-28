AGIG receives industry consumer engagement award

The Australian Gas Networks (AGN) and Multinet Gas Networks (MGN), both part of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), have received the 2022 Energy Networks Industry Consumer Engagement Award.

AGN and MGN, along with joint partner AusNet, joined forces to design and deliver a single, integrated customer and stakeholder engagement program to support their Victorian Final Plans for the five-year period commencing 1 July 2023.

The award is run jointly by Energy Network Australia and Energy Consumers Australia and recognises best practice consumer engagement.

AGIG Chief’s Executive Officer, Craig de Laine said that the business is incredibly proud to have been recognised for engaging in an effective and innovative manner with its customers.

“We thank our people, customers and industry stakeholders for their support and participation of our engagement program,” said de Laine.

The engagement program informed AGIG’s Final Plans, which set out the services it will provide our customers in Victoria (and Albury) and the prices for providing those services. The plans provide for the ongoing safe and reliable supply of gas, while transitioning to a low carbon future in the most secure and affordable way for customers.

De Laine said that AGN’s and MGN’s proposals had been informed by extensive customer and stakeholder engagement, which is key to ensuring the plans deliver for customers now and into the future, including through AGIG’s low carbon transition.

“We have held more than 40 workshops with our residential and business customers over the last 18 months and have reflected this feedback in our plans. We engaged with our customers from Wodonga to Mordialloc about what is important to them and how we can provide the services they most value,” de Laine said.

“Our customers told us it is important that we continue to deliver reliable and affordable gas services today, while preparing our networks for a renewable gas future. We understand the impact utility bills have on Victorian homes and businesses, so we have looked for opportunities to keep costs down whilst still delivering the services our customers want. Our plans take measured steps to support the delivery of a low carbon gas future for our customers.

“Our customers have also told us about providing a Priority Services Program to those customers who need it most, particularly in the current environment, which will include providing tailored support to customers when they need it.

Using the existing world-class gas distribution networks to deliver renewable gas, including renewable hydrogen and biomethane, will provide the most secure, reliable, and lowest cost transition to a low carbon energy future for Victorians explained de Laine.

“Customers are looking for sustainable energy solutions, and gas networks have an important role to play in the low carbon energy transformation. We want to ensure that customers can keep connecting to our existing gas networks to access the potential of hydrogen and renewable gas in the future.”