AGIG hosts DBNGP shipper roundtable

The Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) hosted the roundtable for customers and key stakeholders on the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP) in Western Australia (WA).

The session is part of informing the company’s access arrangement, which will set out how AGIG plans to invest in the DBNGP for current and future customers.

“Consultation sessions like this ensure that we collaboratively plan for a five-year Access Arrangement that delivers for our customers who rely on the DBNGP,” the company said on Linked In.

“We look forward to continuing our work together to develop a final plan for the DBNGP that continues to provide reliable energy now and into the future to our customers in Western Australia.

“Thank you to all involved in this process for their time and ongoing contribution.”

The company has adopted a four-stage engagement approach that consists of research, developing the plan, consultation, and ongoing engagement.

In August 2023, APA Group opened the Northern Goldfields Interconnect pipeline which connects the DBNGP to the Goldfields gas pipeline.

