AGIG celebrates departing execs

Image: zhengzaishanchu/stock.adobe.com

Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) has farewelled two gas industry veterans from its ranks.

General manager of gas operations Mark Beech retired in September following a 35-year contribution to the gas industry.

“[Mark] has had a significant impact to the safety, operational and customer performance of our gas distribution businesses across Australia,” the company said.

“Mark has also been important to the successful delivery of our renewable hydrogen facilities across the country. Thank you to Mark for his contribution to AGIG.”

Executive general manager Jon Cleary is also leaving the company after a 10-year stint with the company, and a 30-year career in the gas industry.

“Jon has led the growth of our non-regulated business, delivered several new assets and built strong relationships with our customers,” AGIG said.

“Jon leaves the business well placed for future growth and we thank Jon for his dedicated service to AGIG.

“The foundations both Mark and Jon have laid position AGIG well to continue to deliver for our customers well into the future.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.