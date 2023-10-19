AGIG begins Gladstone Hydrogen Park construction

Construction has begun on Hydrogen Park (HyP), a city-wide renewable hydrogen blending project, in Gladstone, Queensland (QLD).

The project, led by Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) and supported by $2.72 million from the QLD government’s Hydrogen Industry Development fund, will supply nearly 800 Gladstone homes and businesses with a blend of up to 10 per cent renewable hydrogen in their gas supply.

AGIG chief executive officer Craig de Laine said the project marks an important milestone in the company’s vision for renewable gas.

“AGIG is focussed on delivering its vision to provide renewable gas to our customers across Australia, including in Queensland. This includes by providing at least 10 per cent renewable gas by 2030 and 100 per cent renewable gas by no later than 2050,” de Laine said.

“We appreciate the Queensland Government’s ongoing support of HyP Gladstone, and the broader actions they are taking to develop a hydrogen industry in the state.

“Queensland is very well placed to benefit from this new low-carbon industry and the jobs it will create, including in regions such as Gladstone.”

QLD Deputy Premier Steven Miles, who launched works on the project, said it will assist the state in reaching its renewable goals.

“Our regions are uniquely set up to support the shift to new, high-value industries like renewable hydrogen that will set Queensland up for prosperity for decades to come,” he said.

“With its port facilities, access to infrastructure and skilled workforce, Gladstone is positioned perfectly to tap into the renewables revolution.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.