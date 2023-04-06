Adam Matthews joins Denso as National Development Manager

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Adam Matthews has joined the Denso Australia team as its National Development Manager for the Viscotaq™ line – the next generation of Visco-elastic coatings. With over two decades of work experience across a range of industries, Matthews has expertise and skills forged by his time spent working as a senior graphic designer, an industrial services technician, and an offshore maintenance coatings coordinator among other roles.

Equipped with his wealth of experience, Matthews is now eager to continue showcasing the effectiveness of the Viscotaq range as an excellent solution to a large variety of corrosion prevention applications.

“At Denso, I’m looking forward to using my experience to provide a service in which we can better assist the clients with the execution of works rather than just supplying the equipment,” he says.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the team at Denso thus far; the company has a good, diverse bunch of people who have all been with the business for a long time. I think a key indicator of a strong business is how long the employees have been on board – I’m pleased to continue to work for a company with a solid workplace culture and that really cares for the people that help it grow.”

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

