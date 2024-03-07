Accelerating action with Vinidex

Don't miss out! Vinidex will be at Ozwater'24. Image supplied by Vinidex.

Vinidex is proud to be participating in Ozwater’24, an event focused on meaningful advancements towards a sustainable water future, ideal for Vinidex to showcase its role in meeting those challenges head-on.

For this edition of Ozwater’24, industry leaders will converge to share ideas, learn about new innovations, and discuss ways of tackling the water challenges of the future.

What to expect

Over the event’s three days, Vinidex will be showcasing its range of high-quality products and systems and demonstrate the progress the company is making against its ambitious sustainability targets.

Innovation built around you

The team at Vinidex spends time listening to the needs of its customers –

it’s what shapes the company’s approach to product development and innovation.

Working with its loyal customers, Vinidex is investing in innovation capability to make its solutions better to use and install, higher performance, and better for the environment.

Come check out the FRIATEC Electrofusion Fittings range and how it’s helping to change the game on leak-free polyethelyne (PE) systems.

Working towards the sustainability needs of today and beyond.

Vinidex is proud of its progress in creating more sustainable products and the company continues to explore solutions that use new manufacturing technologies to keep ahead of the curve.

The innovative StormFLO PE pipes contain at least 30 per cent external recyclate, and up to as much as 65 per cent.

Vinidex also has ambitious targets in place such as an aim to reduce Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emission by 75 per cent, and move to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025.

Come speak to one of the team’s passionate experts to learn more about how Vinidex’s solutions can help customers reach their targets.

A trustworthy partnership

As a trusted partner, customers turn to Vinidex for knowledge and expertise.

Vinidex prides itself on supporting its customers – from the latest product information to on-site guidance.

The company’s industry-leading safety standards ensure from delivery to installation, its customers’ safety comes ﬁrst.

By making technical details accessible and simple to understand, Vinidex is ensuring that the decisions made by its customers are the right decisions.

If the team can help assist on your next project, don’t miss out and have a chat with one of Vinidex’ technical experts at Ozwater, from 30 April to 2 May at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Grab a coffee, have a chat with one of the friendly experts, and explore how Vinidex is making life flow.

For more information, visit Vinidex.

