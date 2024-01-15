Abletech Underground trailblazing the use of non-destructive excavation

The vacuum trucks include a fully wireless controlled six-inch suction boom, 3500 psi fully adjustable pressure washers and extension hoses. Image supplied by Abletech Underground.

Non-destructive digging (NDD) techniques, such as vacuum and hydro excavation, are growing in popularity within the energy sector as a critical tool to protect underground assets, including pipeline infrastructure. One company educating the market on the benefits of this technology is Abletech Underground.

Combining the power of high-pressure water and a high-flow vacuum, hydro excavation provides a quick, clean, and precise excavation. Without the use of construction equipment, vacuum excavation presents as a much safer option, reducing costly asset strikes, disruption to services, and serious personnel injury.

The technology is prevalent within the water utility sector and is now becoming more common in the energy industry, especially as population growth leads to the introduction of more services in an already crowded underground network.

The situation underground has become so complicated in some metro areas that Abletech Underground Operations Manager Kelsee Stevens said it is becoming impossible to even put a bucket into the ground.

“In these circumstances, a vacuum truck can be the perfect solution in place of traditional excavation,” she said.

“Strict rules in regards to exclusion zones and asset owner requirements are imposed across the board.”

In the pipeline industry, adaptability is an important factor for excavations.

“Hydro excavation allows for efficient and accurate digging, making it ideal for works that require careful excavation around utilities, pipelines, or other structures,” Stevens said.

“With fully adjustable water pressures, remote controlled suction booms and large compacity spoils tanks, we can comfortably and safely expose utilities.”

Innovating with new technology

For asset owners, avoiding asset strikes is paramount as consequences can lead to service interruptions, costly repairs and injuries. Stevens said they regularly receive enquiries as a result of asset strikes.

“Our clients know they can trust us when it comes to protecting their site and personnel,” she said.

“Obviously traditional methods of excavation still have their place and will not be replaced by vacuum excavation, it’s simply a safer and more efficient alternative in certain situations and environments.”

Over the past 12 months Abletech’s expert team has attended more than 7,200 active sites, illustrating how prevalent the issue is within society. When it comes to minimising risks, Stevens said hydro excavation is a smart choice for operators to save time and money.

“Vacuum excavation isn’t just sucking dirt,” she said.

“It might have been back in the day, but this is the stigma we are trying to change. We ensure the critical assets on our clients work sites are positively identified and correctly protected.”

Armed with the latest technology to make digging on-site efficient, Abletech offers multiple services to ensure clients can progress projects without the fear of an asset strike.

“Subsurface utility investigations are something we pride ourselves on,” said Stevens.

“Our role on projects often involves mapping out the underground network via a certified locator, identifying the asset through vacuum excavation, surveying and then reinstating the area back to its pre-existing condition. This is all conducted in accordance with Australian standards.”

While NDD is powerful as a standalone solution, Stevens said it also excels when used to complement traditional methods of excavation.

“The Abletech team specifically carry various high-level qualifications to ensure the utilisation of our fleet is vast,” she said.

“Not only can they be utilised for live digs, asset identification, tie-ins and trenching, but with the advancement in technology, these units can now maintain sewer and storm water networks, clean wet wells, assist on shutdowns, issued for site clean-up, dewatering, confined space entries and hard-to-reach general excavations.

“Our gear is designed and suited to facilitate various site conditions, and we have the ability to mobilise Australia wide.”

For more information, visit abletechunderground.com.au.

This article featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.