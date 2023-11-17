A young gun in underground asset protection

With a focus on innovation and safety, Abletech Underground has made an impact in the construction, civil and mining sectors.

Led by Director Geordie McGrath, Abletech Underground provides specialist industry solutions for utility protection and maintenance across the construction, mining, and civil industries.

But what is the point of differentiation for a company making an impact for its clients?

“For us, we strive to be a reliable supplier across all aspects of a project,” McGrath said.

“This means, we can confidently oversee work in the design phase, right through to construction and competition.

“A lot of the projects that we’re a part of are in the design phases, years before it gets released for construction.

“So going from design and work all the way through construction to final handover is pretty exciting.”

Based on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland (QLD) and Chinchilla Western Downs, McGrath launched the company five years ago after being influenced by his father who began service locating 40 years ago.

Five years in and the company has hit the ground running. It now operates a fleet of fully equipped vehicles with a highly skilled team of industry professionals servicing all areas of Australia.

“We noticed growth quickly,” McGrath said. “We don’t aim to be the biggest, I want to ensure we are the best.”

“We initially bought a vacuum truck, and the business expanded from there.

“We now work alongside a vast array of sectors, suppling personalised services to each of our clients.”

Some of these include utility locating, Vac Trucks, CCTV pipe inspections and drain cleaning and maintenance, among other services.

This unmatched expertise was gained from the company’s work throughout a number of high challenging and large-scale projects.

“We really enjoy working on large scale projects where the team can make a positive impact on the works and project progression,” McGrath said.

“In the past five years, we have got to be a part of various projects from highway upgrades, large scale pipelines, windfarms, drill support and developments all over Australia.

“We will mobilise wherever our clients need us.”

The company is also looking to challenge stigmas and change perceptions around safety, an utmost priority for Abletech.

McGrath said the company has a very proactive and committed approach to safety.

“We’re certified in ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 and always ensure our employees are trained and competent in the use of all our equipment,” he said.

“There can be a stigma around the job we do, so our goal is to always put our best foot forward and provide our clients with exceptional management and delivery of projects.”

When it comes to future plans, McGrath hopes to continue making a positive impact across all Abletech’s clients projects.

“As it continues to grow, I enjoy what we do and I love being a part of infrastructure projects that shape our country,” McGrath said.

“I like the growth, the challenges and being able to provide opportunities for our staff.”

Within its five years of operation, the company has grown to a skilled team of 20+ employees, which continues to be an area for growth.

“I am really excited about the future of Abletech,” he said.

“I’m excited to see my staff continue to grow into diverse industry professionals.”

McGrath said a lot of the staff who have come to Abletech Underground started as labourers with no qualifications.

“They’ve put in a lot of effort, and we love putting the effort back into them and giving them opportunities for growth as well,” he said.

Along with its “young gun” mentality, Abletech Underground continues to strive for efficiency across all projects for its clients.

“We have a highly skilled team, state-of-the-art equipment and the industry leadership,” McGrath said.

“Along with our attention to detail, we believe this makes us a valuable partner for the industry.

“I’m excited to raise the bar and set a standard for the resources industry. I want to dedicate our time and resources into ensuring all jobs are done efficiently.“

For more information visit www.abletechunderground.com.au.

This article featured in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.