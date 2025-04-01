A weld inspection powerhouse

Ensuring the structural integrity of HDPE welds is crucial to maintaining pipeline performance and longevity. Images: GF Piping

GF Piping Systems and Sonomatic have partnered to elevate HDPE weld inspection in Australia.

Sonomatic is proud to announce a strategic partnership with GF Piping Systems, a global leader in flow solutions, to deliver high-quality ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) services for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe weld inspections across Australia. This collaboration brings together Sonomatic’s expertise in advanced ultrasonic NDT techniques with GF’s industry-leading HDPE piping solutions, ensuring weld integrity and reliability for critical infrastructure projects.

The importance of HDPE weld integrity

HDPE piping is widely used across industries due to its durability, corrosion resistance, and ease of installation. However, ensuring the structural integrity of HDPE welds is crucial to maintaining pipeline performance and longevity. Unlike steel welds, HDPE welds can exhibit unique defect characteristics, necessitating specialised inspection techniques to assess their quality accurately.

The fusion welding process for HDPE involves five key stages: Alignment, pipe-end facing, heat soak, pressure application, and cooling. As the molten plastic cools, the pipe sections bond together with a minimal Heat Affected Zone (HAZ). While this process creates strong joints, the presence of internal fusion defects, lack of fusion, or inclusions can compromise the weld’s performance.

Advanced NDT for HDPE welds

Sonomatic provides industry-leading inspection solutions utilising Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD) and Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) to assess HDPE welds. These methods allow for precise detection of internal fusion joint defects in butt welds and electrofusion coupler joints, ensuring compliance with acceptance criteria and fitness for service.

GF Piping Systems had previously implemented TOFD for HDPE weld inspections, demonstrating its effectiveness in identifying potential defects. Through this partnership, Sonomatic enhances and expands the capability, integrating its expertise to further improve the accuracy and efficiency of inspections. Currently, Sonomatic has successfully deployed TOFD for inspecting HDPE butt welds, and as part of the collaboration with GF, will extend its services to include PAUT inspections, enhancing the overall assessment of HDPE weld quality.

The inspection process is tailored to accommodate HDPE piping with wall thicknesses from six millimetres and diameters from six inches and upwards. These advanced techniques provide a non-invasive and highly accurate means of verifying weld integrity, reducing the risk of failures and costly rework.

A commitment to quality and reliability

The collaboration between Sonomatic and GF Piping Systems underscores a shared commitment to delivering high-quality piping solutions backed by rigorous inspection standards. By combining cutting-edge NDT technology with GF’s industry expertise, this partnership ensures that HDPE piping systems in Australia meet the highest levels of safety and performance.

Sonomatic looks forward to supporting GF Piping Systems and its customers with weld inspection services, reinforcing the integrity of HDPE infrastructure across the region.

For more information, visit the Sonomatic and GF Piping Systems websites.

This feature also appears in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.