A unique approach to positive isolation: understanding the Quick Action Line Blind

Image: Tremco Pipeline Equipment

The ONIS Quick Action Line Blind offers a unique, easy-to-maintain solution for isolating pipelines during maintenance and inspection, using spreading technology and external seals to simplify operation, reduce downtime, and eliminate the need for complex disassembly or specialised tools.

Isolating equipment for maintenance and inspection is crucial for ensuring pipeline safety and functionality. Positive isolation (or blinding activities) stops hazardous materials from entering a section of pipeline required to be shut down for maintenance, allowing workers to perform tasks safely while avoiding disruption to the rest of the pipeline system.

The ONIS Quick Action Line Blind provides an innovative, reliable and easy-to-use solution for this task. Unlike traditional line blinds, the ONIS design incorporates a unique spreading technology that simplifies both its operation and upkeep.

What sets ONIS technology apart?

The key difference in ONIS technology lies in its design.

Traditional line blinds rely on non-spreading mechanisms, which feature internal components used to release the slide gate. These internal mechanisms include seals that are not easily accessible. To replace the internal seals, operators typically need to shut down the pipeline, disassemble the equipment, and use heavy machinery to complete the task.

In contrast, the ONIS Quick Action Line Blind is based on a spreading technology that eliminates the need for such internal mechanisms. The absence of internal components simplifies both the operation of the blind and the equipment’s maintenance process.

ONIS Quick Action Line Blind specifications compared to competitors. Source: ONIS.

How do you use Quick Action Line Blind?

Two forged half-bodies/seats are actuated by a lever or hand wheel connected to a gearbox. Synchronised eccentric shafts generate the flange spreading movement, allowing the displacement of a slide gate designed with a full bore and a blind position.

To clamp, operate the lever or handwheel in the opposite direction. This quick-action mechanism is self-locking and resistant to overpressure and vibration.

The equipment is factory-set and tested, eliminating the need for on-site adjustments after installation or operation.

Simplified maintenance process

With only four seals (two online and two offline), all of which are located externally, ONIS line blinds allow for easy replacement of seals without the need to shut down the pipeline or disassemble the equipment.

The seals are designed to be replaced at least once a year or when damaged. Because they are all externally accessible, the maintenance process is straightforward and can be completed without the need for special tools or equipment, such as cranes.

This design makes the ONIS system significantly easier to maintain compared to other technologies, and is particularly advantageous in industries where prolonged shutdowns are costly.

Key differences between ONIS and competitor technologies

Spreading technology vs internal mechanism: ONIS Quick Action Line Blinds use spreading technology, which means there are no internal mechanisms that need to be accessed for maintenance. Many competitor technologies rely on non-spreading mechanisms with internal seals, which are more complex to maintain. Reduced downtime: The ability to maintain ONIS line blinds without shutting down the pipeline minimises operational interruptions, helping to maintain efficiency and reduce costs. Traditional line blinds with non-spreading mechanisms require longer periods of downtime for maintenance. In-built reliability: The line blinds’ self-locking quick-action clamping mechanism is resistant to overpressure and vibration, ensuring a secure seal under all conditions and reduced fugitive emissions. The slide gate is centred and the clamp position is set in the factory, making the equipment efficient and easy to use. Tried and tested: French manufacturer ONIS has more than 40 years experience in isolation technology, providing the only proven Quick Action Line Blind solution suitable for high pressure applications.

A more accessible solution for maintenance and inspection

The ONIS Quick Action Line Blind provides a practical and innovative solution for isolating pipelines during maintenance or inspection. Its unique spreading technology and external seals simplify maintenance tasks and reduce downtime compared to traditional systems. By eliminating the need for disassembly and specialised equipment, the ONIS design helps ensure that pipeline operators can maintain their equipment more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is the Australian, NZ and PNG agent for ONIS products. For more information, contact Brett Trembath on (07) 3344 1066 or email sales@tremcopipeline.com.au

