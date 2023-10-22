A trusted partner in pipeline infrastructure projects

Momentum Engineering has showcased its capabilities as a leading pipeline infrastructure company through two recent pipeline projects.

Australian-owned Momentum Engineering is an independent engineering and project management services provider, who has been providing flexible, practical, and efficient services to the energy and resource sector for nearly 20 years.

Momentum Engineering Managing Director Chris Clayton strongly believes: the company’s added value lies in its close-knit relationship with its clients.

“Our clients are companies seeking a collaborative, cooperative partner, who understands their needs and can provide an effective and personalised approach to meeting project objectives,” Clayton said.

“We’re a longtime supporter of the APGA and the pipeline industry and were proud to provide our services for two recent major pipeline projects undertaken by APA Group.”

Northern Goldfields Interconnect (NGI) pipeline project

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2020, Momentum commenced the front-end engineering design (FEED) and detailed engineering work for the pipeline facilities along the APA Group Northern Goldfields Interconnect (NGI) pipeline project.

This new 580-kilometre buried pipeline connects the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline to the Goldfields Gas Pipeline, providing better access to existing and new natural gas production regions and gas storage infrastructure, especially in the emerging Perth Basin.

Design commenced initially on the Ambania Compressor Station, followed by the balance of the pipeline facilities along the NGI pipeline.

In July 2023, the pipeline was officially opened by Western Australia (WA) Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Hydrogen Industry and Industrial Relations, the Hon. Bill Johnston MLA, providing greater energy security and supporting growth and transition in the Western Australia resources sector.

The NGI demonstrates APA Group’s commitment to WA’s resources sector, by investing ahead of demand, supporting the government’s long-term growth plans in areas like critical minerals and providing confidence to project owners that reliable energy is available to bring new projects to market.

East Coast grid expansion compressor station facilities

APA Group’s East Coast grid expansion, which links Queensland to southern markets, will increase winter peak capacity by 25 per cent.

The project involves a staged approach to the installation of additional compression on both the South West Queensland Pipeline (SWQP) and Moomba Wilton Pipeline (MWP).

FEED and detailed engineering of the compressor stations that formed Stage 1 of the expansion were completed by Momentum in early 2022, and the new facilities have been recently commissioned ahead of forecast southern state winter supply risks. This expansion increases Wallumbilla to Wilton capacity by 12 per cent.

FEED and detailed engineering for the compressor stations for Stage 2 is now also complete.

“In completing these projects, we have leveraged efficiencies gained from our many years of experience working and collaborating with APA’s engineering, construction and operations teams,” Clayton said.

An experienced team

In addition to the services the company provides to the pipeline industry, it also has a successful record in other services.

“Our engineering and design team has the experience and capability to perform feasibility studies, carry out early conceptual study works, complete FEED and detailed design through to maintenance and operations support across the oil, gas and emerging alternative energy industries,” Clayton said.

One is alternative energy solutions, which focuses on supporting the transition to a lower emissions energy industry. With Momentum Engineering, the following elements are guaranteed:

Alternative energy solutions: introducing new technology such as battery energy storage solutions (BESS) into existing facilities, assessment of renewable energy options (solar, wind, bio-thermal, BESS, hydrogen) for existing facilities, or the development of new facilities specifically in the emerging industry for production of renewable gases, power fuel cell vehicles and export offshore.

Greenfields and brownfields onshore projects: supporting tiers 2 and 3 oil and gas operators to realise production improvements on existing facilities, develop new facilities, or carry out integrity assessments to restart and re-life their assets.

Owners project management and engineering: providing project management, specialist engineering and discipline engineering and design services to operators in an operations support role.

Brownfields offshore projects and engineering services: providing multi-discipline engineering and design services for the modification of existing offshore facilities, such as fixed platforms and floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facilities.

Maintenance engineering services: working closely with the maintenance implementation contractors to support typically “like-for-like” replacement of corroded piping, replacement of minor structures such as handrails, stairs, access platforms and walkways.

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.