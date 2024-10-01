A “True-Blue” pipeline partner

Image: Inductabend

Inductabend has recently obtained Australian Made certifications for all of its induction bends.

As a premier Australian induction bend manufacturer, Inductabend specialises in high-integrity heat induction bending of pipe and other sections for the gas, mining and construction industries.

“We have always manufactured our bends in Melbourne, Australia, with the support of local industry and labour,” Inductabend Managing Director Barry Crouch said.

“Having been awarded with Australian Made certification is something we can be very proud of.

“Receiving certification is testament to our company’s commitment to supporting the local economy. In an era of global outsourcing, prioritising locally manufactured products helps to sustain local jobs and support Australian businesses. It also helps to create a robust supply chain, foster local expertise, and ensure that economic benefits stay within the community.

“By engaging with Australian manufacturers, clients can address some of their broader corporate social responsibilities, including commitments to health and safety as well as environmental sustainability that is governed by local regulations.”

Founded in 1991 by Barry Crouch and Rob Stead, the business has been servicing the mining, oil and gas, and building industries in Australia for over 30 years. Inductabend is still owned by its founding members to this day.

“We are proud to be manufacturing in Australia, supporting our local community. We hope with the Australian Made and Australian Owned certifications, our clients can trust that they will be supplied with high-quality, ethically produced induction bends that are playing a part in keeping manufacturing and expertise alive here in Australia,” Barry said.

Induction bending

Induction bending is a hot-bending process that has been specifically designed to produce high-quality pipe bends that have mechanical properties equivalent to or exceeding those possessed by the mother pipe the bend has been produced from.

Inductabend has continued to develop and improve its capabilities, product offerings and overall quality, which is a core value adding proposition for Australia’s industrial markets.

“We work with our clients to customise bending geometries and mechanical characteristics to their needs,” Barry said.

“In order to ensure consistent performance of our bends, we employ a wide range of destructive and non-destructive testing methods to create custom-testing programs tailored to a client’s particular pipeline application and risk profile.”

Inductabend owns and operates three induction-bending machines that cover a wide range of applications. Pipe diameters from DN25 to DN900, with wall thicknesses of up to 100mm, can be bent to a purchaser’s exact desired angle and radius (generally 2.5D and up), with custom tangent lengths on each end of the bend.

Complex compound spools can also be produced, including ‘S bends’, and even helical bends for specialist applications.

Induction bending is compatible with a wide range of materials, which include all carbon steels, high X-grade steels, stainless steels and other exotic alloys.

Inductabend prides itself on its quality and exceptional customer service.

Clients who procure bends are also afforded maximum flexibility, with the ability to modify their orders right up until production begins.

Better still, if a project encounters an issue during construction and an additional bend(s) is required on short notice, the new bend can be manufactured within a week and sent to site, minimising costly project delays.

Production and/or deliveries for large projects can also be manufactured in prioritised batches to supply the right bends at the right time.

For large diameter (equal to or greater than DN900) projects that have a high volume of bends, talk to us about onsite and near-site induction bending.

Induction bending is generally synonymous with pipe bending but it also has wide applications for high-quality bends in structural sections, such as CHS, RHS, SHS as well as UB, UC and PFC.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.