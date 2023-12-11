A system for complex maintenance

When it comes to managing complex pipeline networks, Ritmo S.P.A provides a comprehensive solution known as “the Ritmo system”.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, or other materials like polypropylene pipe and polyvinylidene fluoride, are used in many infrastructure projects, although their joining is entrusted to different welding techniques such as butt welding, electrofusion, socket fusion, or extrusion.

Different welding methods that share a common goal are a perfect union.

In the plastic welding process, the adherence to the parameters of the work cycle and the reliability of the welder are essential for success.

Among the manufacturers of plastic welding machines, is Italian company Ritmo S.P.A.

Ritmo S.P.A. offers a range of welding machines and accessories.

The Ritmo system comprises a set of integrated and expandable welding machines and construction accessories that can seamlessly integrate into various workflows.

For instance, it includes specialised machines for fabricating components such as cutting pipes and constructing unique fittings, as well as welding sheets to create tanks or basins.

It provides a complete system for efficient work, accommodating diameters of up to 1600mm.

This establishes Ritmo as a point of contact within the supply chain for customers in the plastic industry, with a product distinguished by high-quality, technological advancements and safety standards.

Innovation in plastics technology

For a system to provide an advantage, it must be supported by continuous technological innovation, and in this regard, Ritmo pays great attention.

On construction sites, delivering value through a superior ‘user experience’ is crucial.

In addition to traditional manually controlled welding machines, Ritmo has developed machines with an automated cycle control.

This system, aptly named the ‘Easy Life System’, enables operators to work more comfortably by focusing their efforts solely on setup and process validation factors.

Computerised management aims to free the operator from the welder, as the system guarantees pressure management from the moment the heating plate is removed until the end of the work cycle.

It offers an advantage by providing an additional resource on the construction site while automation handles the welding.

To ensure proper execution, reports are available, which can also include photographic documentation, geolocation, operator traceability, and pipe tracking, all accessible through a dedicated app.

This welding technology has gained traction over the years and market demands have driven the company to integrate it more extensively into larger diameters where the advantages of operator ‘disengagement’ are most evident.

In good hands

Australian construction sites demand high safety standards while also requiring high-performance welders. To meet these requirements, Ritmo has introduced the Remedy line.

These are self-contained welders equipped with an onboard generator and tracks for fast movement in all terrain conditions. Having all components onboard allows for time optimisation throughout the work cycle.

Even in cases where welding inside an excavation is necessary, this requirement is fulfilled by detaching the welder from the tracks and using specific extension cables. However, the length varies depending on the welder model.

In terms of safety, the Remedy models have been designed with multiple precautions.

One aspect concerns the controls, which are always unique to prevent accidental contact with another console.

The levers used are protected by roll bars and equipped with a safety system that requires the operator to unlock them with both hands or necessitates a “double movement” to activate them.

Another important aspect is the use of ‘blocking valves’ in the hydraulic system, which, in case of accidental cutting or tearing of a pipe, prevent dangerous pressure loss and the subsequent fall of tools like hydraulic clamps, thermoelements, or cutters.

Close to you

The Ritmo brand continues to be recognised by customers worldwide, for its strategic role as ‘welding specialists.’ This is also thanks to its extensive distribution network.

In Australia, the company’s presence spans all states with the aim of being even closer to construction sites.

At these certified partners, customers can find stocked materials, receive technical support, and even calibrate your equipment.

Undoubtedly, one of the most significant aspects the company offers is training, with the opportunity to attend demonstrations, receive technical advice, and participate in specific usage training.

