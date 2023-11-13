A story no bloke should ignore

Chris Corlyon’s life turned upside down when he was diagnosed with a rare condition. This is his story,

plus a few tips on how to avoid being in the same position.

Many will know Chris Corlyon as “that welding guy” who’s been piping industry for years and just loves to talk about, well, welding.

But what people probably didn’t know is that for past 11 years the resident welding expert ignored a medical issue which, unfortunately, has come home to roost and forced him to dramatically change his lifestyle to manage his illness – for the rest of his life.

The question on everyone’s mind is, of course, what’s Corlyon got?

The answer is an ailment many wouldn’t have heard of: atonic bladder. This is a condition that means his bladder muscle doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do, which is primarily to squeeze out pee to empty his bladder when full.

According to Corlyon, he started to notice the health issue when things like taking longer to pee and peeing less stared to occur, followed by signs of infection.

But Corlyon believed it would just go away.

“Basically, I was your typical bloke who thought there was no need to see a doctor,” he said.

“Over the years it got progressively worse, to the extent that I could only pee just a little bit at a time, regardless of how much I drank.

“But, in my head, I thought, ‘Nah I’ll be right, there’s no need for a doctor’.

“A little further down the track, the missus forced me to go to the doctor and he gave me the bad news, I had an atonic bladder, and because I’d left it for so long I needed to be on a handful of tablets every day, immediately.

“It wasn’t a good day, and unfortunately it didn’t get any better for me, as the medication he prescribed was more a preventive measure and I’d simply left it way too late.”

Corlyon ended up having to take eight weeks off work and needed an operation to address the issue.

“But unfortunately the op didn’t work either because, again, I’d let it go for too long and it had got gradually worse,” he said.

“In late-2020, after several more problems, I was working in the Cooper Basin and noticed myself progressively getting sicker and sicker and on my return home I got off the plane and went straight to the emergency unit.”

Corlyon was admitted for two weeks due to the infections throughout his body.

“The doctors monitored me, but things went from bad to worse and I ended up losing my natural function to take a pee,” he said.

“The complication with not being able to pee, is you either have a catheter leg bag, or a hole in your stomach with a pipe and valve, to enable you take a leak.”

Corlyon’s options weren’t pretty, and both were uncomfortable.

“Take a quick moment to imagine having a bag of pee resting on your leg with a permanent catheter jammed into it, or the alternative, a permanent open wound in your gut and changing a pee pipe every five to six weeks,” he said.

In the end, Corlyon opted for the hole in the stomach with a pipe and valve, not because he liked the option, but he had now become resistant to most antibiotics, so this method was deemed the safest.

With all of this going on, coupled with the prospect of losing his career and livelihood, Corlyon spiralled into a dark hole.

“It wasn’t a great place to be, but while I was unlucky in the health stakes, the good news is I won the lottery in the support stakes,” he said.

Despite a huge amount of support from colleagues, friends and family, it initially wasn’t easy for Corlyon to open up about the issue.

“I couldn’t even talk to family members about it as I felt embarrassed and ashamed that a grown bloke like me couldn’t deal with it,” he said. “So to be talking about it here is quite an achievement for me.

“I see telling my story as part of my recovery process, but I also see it as an opportunity to get a health message out to my work mates, in the hope it doesn’t become an issue for them.

Corlyon’s story can serve as an example and encourage anyone affected by such a condition to not delay visiting their GP.

“My message to all the MPK blokes out there, and to our MPK ladies with husbands and partners, don’t turn a blind eye to health issues and get to a doctor much earlier,” he said.

“Please don’t think, ‘Oh, I’ll just have that pee later’, which ends up being at the end of a 12-hour shift. Because I can tell you now, that was the root cause of my problem.

“I don’t mind being Exhibit A if it means someone doesn’t end up with a lifetime medical condition like I have now.

“The moral of the story is look after yourself as life can change very quickly, and sometimes it’s not for the better.”

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

