A staple in pipeline supplies

With over 12 years of experience under its belt, Piping Specialty Supply Service (PSSS) continues to grow its reputation as a trusted supplier for the pipeline industry.

The Australian Pipeliner caught up with Managing Director John Wilton at the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) Annual Convention and Exhibition in Perth, WA, to discuss the business’ growth and evolution of the industry.

“I’ve been running PSSS for 12 years now, but I’ve actually been a supplier to the pipeline industry for well over 30 years,” Wilton said.

“Having attended almost 30 conventions, our participation this year saw PSSS displaying our products over three exhibition bays offering visitors an opportunity to discuss business with our dedicated business development team.”

PSSS also had a separate large machinery stand showcasing a range of products from its international partners, including some of the big players in the industry such as Axis Machines, Fast Fusion, SPC coatings and Royal Pigs. The comapany works closely with these manufacturers to ensure it brings the very best quality and innovative products to the pipeline market. “Working hand in hand with these partners gives us and our customers unequalled opportunities to connect directly with genuine problem solvers in our industry, which in turn also supports our commitment to being the go-to supplier for all things piping. As problem solvers, PSSS also offer a broad range of rental options to support the requirements of specific projects,” Wilton said.



PSSS are also committed to developing and bringing Australian-made products to the market such as the Royal Pigs which were showcased at the exhibition.

“Through our association with Royal Oil and Gas, we can now supply Australian-manufactured pigs from its manufacturing facility in Perth. This allows us to remove the uncertainty of supply and high cost of importing from overseas, and again we have access to the expertise of this manufacturer,” Wilton said.

Introduced in 2021, the APGA Innovation Award aims to highlight innovation in the pipeline industry and bring attention to the products, services and new technologies that hold numerous benefits for the industry.

PSSS are committed to dealing with manufacturers who have a proven record for providing quality products and bring new and innovative product solutions to the market. Over the last few years some of these products have successfully featured in the short list for the APGA Innovation Award. This year’s submission was the Axis AF842 Flange Facing Machine, and it has been nominated as a finalist. Described as a “new age” machine, the Axis AF842 is poised to revolutionise ‘in field’ machining in Australia and across the world. Flange Facing machines have been around for decades but this is bringing the technology to the 21st century.

“This new technology promises to shake up the industry and PSSS will be supporting our customers offering both sale and rental options,” Wilton said.

“The industry has evolved tremendously, as has our business. Since its inception, our company has grown from providing a small selection of products to quickly recognising opportunities through supporting the demands of our clients, growing our business to be one of the most trusted and largest suppliers within our field.

“And our business is at an exciting stage, we now have three branches in Queensland with the ability to provide products and services throughout Australia.”

With a strong client-based focus, PSSS continues its commitment as a supplier of high-quality equipment.

The staff of PSSS include a dedicated major projects team, available for consultation prior to and during major projects. This team works closely with clients to make sure they are supported throughout the process.

They also have a wealth of knowledge in the pipeline industry, bringing real value to these larger projects. Other teams include a sales team with dedicated business development managers supporting customers with all aspects of their requirements. The procurement and logistics team in PSSS help build and develop processes to make sure there is a strong and reliable supply chain in place.

A collaborative approach within PSSS encourages ongoing brainstorming across all teams and PSSS have found this type of working together has improved overall staff knowledge outside their normal scope and also increases the success rates of finding solutions for customers.

With a continued commitment to providing high quality equipment, solutions and services to its clients, PSSS will undoubtedly see continued growth of their reputation as the go-to supplier for all things piping.

For more information visit www.psssa.com.au.

This article featured in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.