A stand-out pipeline solution

Type B Repair Sleeves at TFG’s Yatala QLD Workshop. Image: TFG

TFG Group has launched the Type B Repair Sleeve, an Australian-made repair sleeve specifically tailored to meet the AS2885 certification.

TFG Group, in a continued pursuit of excellence, identified a unique market opportunity by recognising the demand for an Australian-manufactured Type B Repair Sleeve.

Historically, the market offered only ASME B31.8 and ASME PPC-2 sleeves, which fell short in supporting the overall integrity of the pipeline.

This led a prominent Australian pipeline operator to collaborate with TFG Group to design a AS2885 certified pipeline solution.

TFG Group Managing Director Justin Anderson said by bringing together engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and a commitment to excellence, this partnership resulted in a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of clients and industry standards.

“This tailored approach caters specifically to the unique needs of the Australian and New Zealand markets and addresses nuances that generic alternatives may overlook,” he said.

This innovation marks a turning point, providing clients with a solution that not only complies with both Australian and international standards but also resonates with the local industry’s specific needs.

“I’m incredibly proud of our oil and gas team for committing to an Australian-designed and certified Type B Repair Sleeve,” Anderson said.

Before TFG Group’s Type B Repair Sleeve made its first appearance on the market, the prevalent availability of ASME B31.8 and ASME PPC-2 sleeves lacked the tailored approach required for the nuances of the Australian and New Zealand oil and gas sector.

The company’s proactive stance in addressing this issue is a reflection of its commitment to pioneering solutions that enhance the industry’s overall integrity.

To attain AS2885 certification, the engineering, testing, and certification process follows a meticulous path, ensuring the highest quality and compliance.

The certification process encompassed three major steps:

Comprehensive engineering: TFG Group employed a thorough engineering approach, ensuring every aspect of the Type B Repair Sleeves complies with AS2885 standards.

Rigorous testing: Stringent testing procedures guaranteed the durability and performance of the repair sleeves under real-world conditions.

Certification assurance: The certification process involved meticulous scrutiny, confirming that the product meets the stringent criteria set by AS2885 standards.

“The AS2885 certification signifies a commitment from TFG Group to the industry for our solutions-oriented approach backed by robust engineering to improve overall integrity of Australia’s pipeline systems,” he said.

When it comes to Type B Repair Sleeves, the AS2885 certification provides a spectrum of advantages, instilling confidence in clients and setting a brand new benchmark for unparallaled industry excellence.

Local compliance is a priority for TFG and with the design being AS2885-certified it aligns seamlessly with Australian standards, facilitating effortless integration within the domestic oil and gas sector.

The product also benefits from an enhanced reliability. TFG’s commitment to robust engineering, reflected in the AS2885 certification, ensures that these repair sleeves not only meet but exceed industry expectations for reliability.

Client confidence is at the point of focus of TFG. Utilising AS2885 standards instils confidence in clients, assuring them of a product designed to the highest industry benchmarks, fostering trust and reliability in their pipeline systems.

TFG Group’s AS2558 Type B Repair Sleeves are available for installation by TFG Groups’ specialised team of in-service welders and technicians.

For more information, visit tfggroup.com.au.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

