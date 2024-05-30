A slip-lining champion

kwik-ZIP spacers’ load sharing suspension system allows for heavy loads to be shared across multiple runners. Image: kwik-ZIP

Contracting company Rob Carr turned to kwik-ZIP for its project in Gosnells, Western Australia, and used its spacers to facilitate the slip-lining of a wastewater pressure main.

kwik-ZIP’s DNA is made up of versatility, simple installation and ease of use for contractors.

And it was because of these traits that contracting company Rob Carr turned to kwik-ZIP for its project in Gosnells, Western Australia.

The kwik-ZIP HDXT-103 spacers were installed to facilitate the slip-lining of a mild steel cement mortar lined (MSCL) wastewater pressure main into a RC Jacking pipe, running under a rail line for the Gosnells Main Pumping Station Wastewater Pressure Main Realignment project.

Rob Carr Project Manager Marie Piette saluted kwik-ZIP and its innovative spacers.

“The MSCL pipes insertion is making good progress despite a challenging environment, with production efficiency notably enhanced by the simplicity of installation of the kwik-Zip spacers,” Piette said.

The simple and efficient installation process did not require any special tools or any requirement to pre-wrap the pipe.

kwik-ZIP spacers have no metal parts and are made from the company’s engineered thermoplastic blend with high flexural strength, high temperature resistance, low co-efficient of friction, abrasion resistance and outstanding chemical resistance.

With integrated rubber grip pads under collars to prevent slippage, kwik-ZIP spacers load sharing suspension system allows heavy loads to be shared across multiple runners.

This reduces point loading and increases the overall load capacity of the spacer.

kwik-ZIP’s series of spacers caters to a range of carrier and casing pipe size combinations. It also provides contractors and installers flexibility to deal with project alterations.

In Australia, kwik-ZIP’s HDXT and HDX Series spacers have been successfully appraised by the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) against the requirements of WSAA product specification number PS-324 (casing spacers).

The WSA PS-324 product specification prescribes casings spacer requirements for correct protection of carrier pipes when installed inside casings.

kwik-ZIP’s firm presence in the industry has come about through years of hard work. The company was established in 2000, following the development of the industry’s first patented non-metallic plastic bow spring centralisers.

Since then, kwik-ZIP spacers have been making waves in the industry, and the company has been producing and marketing centraliser and spacer products for wider use.

Over the years, the kwik-ZIP team has developed and been awarded patents on various other centraliser and spacer products for applications in many industries, from production drilling to trenchless pipeline installations.

Today, kwik-ZIP manufactures and supplies a centraliser and spacer system for a wide range of industry sectors including production well drilling, trenchless pipelines, horizontal directional drilling, ground engineering and the general civil and construction markets.

Like all of its products, the HDX/HDXT spacer system series are aligned with the kwik-ZIP’s ethos to provide simple, cost-effective, and high-quality solutions.

“kwik-ZIP is proud to be supplying products to such a well-respected Australian business in Rob Carr,” kwik-ZIP General Manager Paul Jeffreys said.

“Rob Carr is considered one of the pioneers in microtunnelling in Australia and a leader in utilities infrastructure construction.”

For more information, visit kwikzip.com

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.