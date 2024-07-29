A rock and a hard place

The T1055 Track Trencher can tackle hard rock conditions. Image: Vermeer

Hard rock excavation is often a necessary evil in the infrastructure and construction sector, but with machines and equipment on the frontline it’s important to ask, ‘what is hard rock costing?’

Soft earth and zero obstructions onsite are the dream of construction and excavation companies around the world, but reality often looks very different. Jobsites featuring hard-packed earth and seemingly impenetrable rock can wreak havoc on a project’s scope, timeline—and ultimately budget.

Hard and/or highly abrasive rock can exacerbate wear and tear on machinery, making projects involving rock excavation a contractor’s nightmare.

Accelerated equipment deterioration can be incredibly costly – as the frequency for maintenance and repairs dramatically increases – and can result in downtime and project delays while equipment is being repaired.

Avoiding sites requiring rock excavation is unreasonable and significantly limits a contractor’s prospects, which means they need to equip themselves with the right machinery.

Bolder equipment design

Tackling the challenge of rock excavation head-on is Vermeer’s rock-trenching muscle, the T1055 Track Trencher. Rock excavation is tough, but Vermeer’s T1055 Track Trencher is tougher, offering some of the highest horsepower and deepest digging depths of any Vermeer trencher.

Built to hold its own against hard rock, the T1055 increases project productivity by allowing for smooth, efficient rock excavation. The machine’s low-speed, high-torque, splined head shaft motor offers superior ground penetration with minimal chain wear.

For contractors looking to boost production and extend chain life, Vermeer offers an option for rollers mounted on top of the digging boom, which not only creates less friction between the digging chain and the top of the boom, but further mitigates chain wear. The boom top rollers also improve usable horsepower to the digging line.

The sturdy Caterpillar C13 with 415 HP (309.5 kw) at the heart of the T1055 features increased torque rise – allowing the engine to recover quickly in situations that demand high power – while meeting all emission standards.

No two rock excavation jobs are the same, so having versatile, adaptable equipment is a critical element in project success.

Vermeer’s T1055 Commander 3 comes with a chain drive Terrain Leveler (Surface Miner) attachment option, which makes large rock excavation applications like road demolition, site preparation, surface mining and overburden removal a breeze.

Smoother project delivery

Vermeer’s equipment range prioritises operator usability and the T1055 is no different. The elevated rollover protective cab features LEXAN glass, heating, air-conditioning and filtered and pressurised air, safeguarding operators while ensuring comfort throughout all conditions.

The T1055 Track Trencher’s SmartTEC performance software gives operators real-time machine control prompts and encourages proactive machine maintenance and operator performance analysis with the ability to monitor and record functions.

Further boosting operator control and optimising productivity, the T1055 comes with a wireless remote control that can provide full function remotely. Backed by Vermeer’s three-year/3000-hour or five-year/5000-hour extended care service program, contractors can rest easy knowing their investment is protected.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.