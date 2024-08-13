A rising star in engineering

Sheely's work is helping Australia progress towards a net zero future. Image: Enscope

If you ask Enscope Senior Process Engineer Tammy Sheely what the most exciting part of her job is, she’ll tell you that it’s having the opportunity to apply her skillset, honed over a decade in the oil and gas industry, to future technologies projects.

Sheely is at the vanguard of decarbonisation efforts in the oil and gas industry, delivering critical hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects to Enscope’s clients.

“These technologies are going to be a very big part of the energy transition and how we use natural gas,” Sheely told The Australian Pipeliner.

“CCS allows companies to continue operating and expand their facilities while reducing emissions and complying with government regulation and criteria around emissions reduction, while also minimising environmental impacts on their projects.”

These new technologies are critical to meeting industry’s climate commitments and maintaining social license to operate, however, they bring a new set of challenges for the industry to face.

That’s where Sheely – and Enscope – come in.

“Operating companies are really looking for guidance from design contractors when it comes to CCS, as it typically hasn’t been part of their operating portfolio to date,” she said.

“Many of the projects we are working on are still in the early phase of project development, so if we can get it right at the outset, mitigate the risk, and keep costs low, we’ll be able to see these projects move into execution.

“We have to adopt a long-term lens for our work with CCS and hydrogen, but we are seeing consistent wins, with projects advancing through the engineering design phases to obtain greater definition.”

Much of Sheely’s work involves safely processing and transporting captured carbon dioxide (CO₂) through pipeline systems to storage reservoirs. The CO₂ is at very high pressure which means that any failure can, in Sheely’s own words, be catastrophic.

Because of this, her job is infinitely complex and involves a great deal of risk management.

To deepen her understanding of CO₂ and more effectively deliver CCS solutions to her clients, Sheely ventured into CO₂ dispersion modelling, an emerging field within the industry.

“Dispersion modelling looks at the consequences of a leak or even a full-bore rupture of the CO₂ pipeline,” Sheely said.

“Modelling allows us to simulate how the CO₂ clouds will disperse in the air, helping us understand the consequences to surrounding areas, and mitigate the risks accordingly.

“Ultimately, this allows us to optimise our designs, striking the right balance between safety and a practical design.”

Sheely’s proactive work in the realm of CCS has yielded tangible results for clients, including streamlined processes, enhanced operational efficiencies, and adherence to evolving regulatory standards.

An innovator both in the field and in the workplace, Sheely has fostered a culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing with her team at Enscope.

“As part of the Women in Oil and Gas program, I was mentored by a senior engineer, and it was fantastic,” she said.

“The mentorship I was involved with gave me a really good idea of what I wanted to do with my career and taught me how to identify my strengths and weaknesses.

“And I’ve now taken those learnings and can apply them to the younger engineers in my team, helping them develop their careers.

“We also have a number of female engineers in the team, and – as a working mum – I like to be able to lead by example and show them how they can have careers and a family life too.”

Forging such an impressive career in a traditionally male-dominated industry was no easy feat.

When asked if she had any advice for young women entering the oil and gas industry, Sheely emphasised the importance of being resolute.

“I think it’s critical to stick to your guns, to listen to your gut, and to always speak up for yourself,” she said.

“Never be worried about saying the wrong thing, and always take any opportunity as a learning experience.

“You might perceive something to not be career developing, but you can really get a lot out of if it you apply yourself.

“Never be frightened to speak up. People will listen to you if you’re confident.”

Sheely further added that she was optimistic about the growing representation of women in the oil and gas industry compared to when she first entered.

“I can see that there’s much greater acceptance of work-life balance, and also giving females opportunities to shine, even if they aren’t working full-time,” she said.

“I feel encouraged that this is just going to continue to get better over time.”

