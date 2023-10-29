A reliable pipeline specialist

Rogers Energy Services has highlighted their capabilities as a pipeline specialist through a recent, high end pipeline replacement project.

When Rogers Energy Services was founded in 2016, the goal was to become “the pipeline specialists”.

While the company has proven itself consistently in the vacuum excavation space since 2019 with focus mainly in the CSG fields, in 2022 Rogers Energy Services was presented with the opportunity to give the industry a taste of what they can do.

The project included 9.5km of twin 8-inch lines with approximately 85 per cent of the project above ground and 15 per cent below ground where crossings were required.

The project had some challenges, most notably the narrow construction corridor and existing assets running in parallel for the entirety of the project.

Rogers Energy Services provided crews and equipment from the beginning of the project right until the end all while maintaining professionalism and reporting zero injuries or incidents.

“We have built strong relationships with our client, the end user and the local town,” director Joel Rogers said.

Vacuum excavation

Given the project was a replacement project, there were numerous existing services.

Although Rogers Energy Services was not the first vacuum excavation company on site, they undertook and completed the bulk of the work maintaining high standards.

As a through and through pipeline company, the operators knew what was needed and what to look for in order to find some of the more elusive assets. These skills came from thousands of hours on the hunt for what’s buried and allow operators to function without constant oversight.

Cold field bending

The original scope was to provide a cold field bending crew to complete bending for the project.

Given the project was above ground, bends had to be on target and replicated onto the second line while maintaining the separation.

The bending team was able to calculate in the field and provide compliant bends over the course of the project.

Coating

The project used two coating methods.

The three-part spray applied system for the above ground and a hand rolled epoxy system for the bellow ground.

Rogers Energy Services provided sand blasting, painting, inspection and supervision over the entire process.

The company worked tirelessly with the client, manufacturer and end user to ensure all standards and expectations were met.

Welding

With the project pushing to make up time, Rogers Energy Services was tasked to assemble four high calibre welding teams to take on the more intricate works including tie ins, expansion loops and difficult connections.

Pulling pipeline welders from as far as Perth and even Canada, Rogers Energy Services completed the designated works with flying colours exceeding expectations in some challenging configurations.

Pigging and hydrotesting

Rogers Energy Services also successfully completed the pigging and hydrotesting for the project on line A. (Line B was still under construction at time of writing)

“There was a great amount of joy that rattled through the crew as the strength and leak tests passed,” Rogers said.

“Whilst as a Director I am proud of what we have built until now, being able to showcase just a taste of what we can do excites me for the future of the company,” Rogers said.