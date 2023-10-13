A recipe for success

An ability to deliver on monumental projects has positioned Iplex as a leader in the pipeline industry.

Much of Iplex’s success stems from three key ingredients: a state-of-the-art product offering, outstanding project management expertise, and an unquestionable knowledge of the industry.

At Iplex, all projects are overseen from A to Z, from the tiniest details to the biggest ones.

And according to Iplex National Infrastructure and Assets Manager Michael Doyle, this level of involvement is what makes the company unique.

“Iplex is involved in all projects at a very early stage,” he said. “So quite often our customers are our contractors and consultants as well as Water Asset Owners.”

The Iplex service is a total package. The team will cover every detail regarding the delivery of a project, including unmatched technical expertise and superior program management.

“At Iplex, we pride ourselves on delivering projects on time and on budget,” Doyle said.

“We have a team of experts who provide our clients with a high level of project management expertise through every step of their projects, including regular progress updates through to completion.

“They become our clients’ single point of contact throughout the entire project delivery phase.”

The company’s deep industry knowledge means Iplex understands how its products should adapt to potential challenges.

“The extensive knowledge and experience of products such as the glass reinforced plastic pipe (GRP) is crucial in the delivery of projects such as the Haughton Pipeline stage 2 project,” Doyle said.

Regarded as Townsville City Council’s number-one infrastructure project, the Haughton Pipeline is designed to provide water security to the growing city for the next 50 years.Iplex was awarded the tender for the supply of 36km in stage 1 and 26.5km in stage 2 of DN1800 FLOWTITE® GRP to construct a pipeline to carry up to 234 megalitres (ML) of water per day into the Ross River Dam.

The pipeline itself will support the city’s Ross River Dam water catchment and, when complete, will provide greater capacity to deliver raw water into the Ross River Dam to top up water levels for the Townsville community and industry during periods of very low rainfall.

Another Iplex project in South Australia involved upgrades on the Northern Adelaide Irrigation Scheme (NAIS), as well as work on the Bolivar Treatment plant. This project generates an additional 12 gigalitres (GL) per year of recycled water suitable for irrigation, increasing reuse of treated water from the site by 60 per cent. Iplex supplied the GRP pipe and fittings, ductile iron (DI) pipe and fittings, PVC, and polyethylene (PE) pipe and fittings required to deliver the project.

The same products and services were provided by the company on the Southern Rural Water Irrigation Modernisation Project. Southern Rural Water (SRW) is responsible for managing irrigation districts, the regulation of surface water and groundwater licensing, and storage dams across the southern third of Victoria.

Iplex is currently supplying pipe and fittings to SRW’s Newry pipeline project, which started in January 2023 and is expected to be finished by August, in time for the year’s irrigation season.

Iplex Project Delivery Manager Mark Brunning concurred with Doyle in the belief that the company’s success on these critically important water security projects, relied on its expertise in project delivery, wealth of technical knowledge and its state-of-the-art products.

“Iplex has a dedicated project team focused on delivering tailored solutions for every project,” he said.

“With a single-point-of-contact strategy for all its projects, relationships and trust are built effectively over the life of the project and, in many cases, are maintained beyond project completion.”

Iplex’s project delivery officers focus on the customer’s needs and goals when developing a strategy that ensures success.

“Working tirelessly in the background to align all divisions internally and externally to deliver a seamless efficient outcome for the customer,” Brunning said.

“With communication being a centrepiece for success, Iplex’s project delivery officers pride themselves on this and use this to safeguard customers from surprises.”

For Brunning, Iplex has earned its place at the forefront of pipeline specialists thanks to its outstanding project management strategy.

“Iplex’s project delivery officers are highly experienced in this field and continually look for opportunity to enhance the customer experience, whether it is a cost-saving opportunity for the project, playing their role in providing a safe working environment for the deliveries or anything in between,” he said.

“The team is always focused on a safe highly professional delivery model that will deliver success for all stakeholders.”

According to Brunning, Iplex will always approach each project in the same way and tailor a strategic delivery program that suits that individual project.

“It is a specialty team focused on the customer,” Brunning said.

“It is the team’s drive for success, combined with the desire to partner with the customer and be part of the customer’s journey, that separates Iplex from its competition.

And it’s this manpower that allows Iplex to deliver on projects of such large scale.

“From huge logistical undertakings such as the Haughton Pipeline Duplication Project Stage 1 and Stage 2 or highly complex technical projects all the way down to the smallest project, they are all important and success comes in different ways so that’s the challenge; finding the right solution for every customer,” Brunning said.

The Haughton Project, in particular, is a source of pride for Brunning.

“Our involvement was end-to-end, from design assistance, scheduling, trucks, vessels, on-ground logistics to construction and after sales support, we played a role or owned the process,” Brunning said.

“Pure scale also made it exciting, but what also makes you proud is the ‘why’.

“The fact that we can play our role in securing the water needs of the Townsville businesses and people is totally satisfying.”

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.