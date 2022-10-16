A quarter of a century is just the beginning for Mipela GeoSolutions

Celebrating 25 years of business, Mipela GeoSolutions is looking back at over two decades worth of hard work and success.

1997 is a year which pop-culture and the world remembers fondly. The first Harry Potter book found its way onto shelves and into the hands of prospective young readers, the immortal love story of Jack and Rose graced the silver screen and Toni Braxton was un-breaking hearts across the globe.

But 1997 brought more than just cultural phenomena, that same year Mipela got its start as a professional GIS services company.

Since that humble beginning only 25 years ago, Mipela GeoSolutions has grown into one of the premiere location information management and GIS companies within Australia, providing innovative solutions to both nationally based and international clients.

Sitting down to speak with The Australian Pipeliner, founder Hayden McDonald took a trip down memory lane and discussed what the experience of building Mipela from those very humble beginnings has been like.

“I’d say that I came to work in this industry by somewhat of a happy accident. I studied architecture and town planning at university, and my first two years of work in my career I was at two different engineering firms,” says McDonald.

“Back then they were using draftees to try and design the alignments and communicate to the asset owners what we planned to do. We utilised some GIS software that I’d been introduced to at university, and I could see that it was a really cool way of visually presenting information.

“At the time, the University of Queensland offered a masters in GIS and was the first university in Australia to do that. Halfway through my masters, I started Mipela GIS.”

Still a relatively young company, Mipela found its footing by working on massive pipeline project on behalf of Chevron that was set to become one of the largest and most ambitious of its kind in Australian and PNG history.

The 3800 km of pipeline was proposed to transport gas from Papua New Guinea’s Southern Highlands province to Cape York, travelling through the lush tropical rainforest and limestone mountains of the country before moving along the seabed in Torres Strait for approximately 650 km. The pipeline would then journey down the old Telegraph into Northern Queensland’s industrial area of Townsville and Gladstone.

Mipela worked on and off again on the project, providing GIS and software-based solutions for Chevron’s PNG gas project from

1997 and into 2008. Once ExxonMobil took leadership and sought to redefine the gas project, Mipela continued to offer expert GIS services until the PNG LNG’s completion in 2014.

In those early years, explains McDonald, Mipela was focused primarily on contracting and project-based work.

However, in the early 2000’s Mipela pivoted its focus and began to dip its toes in the software side of the industry.

“We saw there four basic functions happening in the energy and infrastructure space; these were data management, data capture, data delivery and data visualisation. At the time we were still building the company and developing our strengths as a business and we couldn’t afford to build all four of those modules; so we built maps,” says McDonald.

Mipela developed its first web mapping solution on behalf of the Porgera Gold Mine in the Enga Province, located in the highlands of Papua New Guinea. The system, named X-Info Maps, allowed the Porgera joint venture staff to create maps from available spatial data for on-site and field use. X-Info Maps also granted those on the project the ability to report on and access mine and community affairs information with ease, streamlining aspects of work that would’ve otherwise been time-consuming.

Building from there, Mipela continued to establish its services by creating its data management, data capture and data delivery

tools—X-Info Connect, Aware and WebConnect. By developing its four core systems over time, Mipela was able to not only establish itself as a reliable and ever-innovating solutions-focused company but able to create a strong foundation based on hard-work.

“That was what we like to call our first generation,” says McDonald. “Our second generation, which has been coming to a close in the last year or so, has been focused on administering those four modules from one key tool –X-Info Connect.

“We’re about to embark on a new generation, which will see us moving the suite into a platform-based solution and that’s a really exciting development for the whole team because it allows us to truly keep innovating.

“We’ve already built a really strong client base across Australia, New Zealand and some parts of Papua New Guinea but with opportunities on the horizon not just here but in the US, we’re really excited for what the future holds for us.”

Having merged with GeoSolutions Australia in 2010 to become Mipela GeoSolutions, the company has held steadfast to the values which helped the company differentiate itself from competitors.

“I was born in the highlands of Papua New Guinea and grew up learning to speak Pidgin English as a child,” says McDonald.

New Guinea Pidgin, otherwise simply known as Pidgin, is an official language of Papua New Guinea and the most widely used language in the country, developing as a means of communication between two or more groups. The term ‘Mipela’ in New Guinea Pidgin, is a term which refers both to the speaker and other individuals – translated, it means “us”.

“For me, I really do believe what separates us is our focus on people and on individuals; but I don’t just mean the people within our business. I mean our suppliers, our partners, our clients,” says McDonald.

“It’s those relationships and how we all work together because ultimately our industry is, in itself, an ecosystem. We get so much inspiration from our clients because while we could go and implement or build something, it’s our clients that are the ones using it. To see those systems realised and how they can make somebody’s work and life easier—it’s wonderful to watch it evolve.”

For more information on what the future of Mipela GeoSolutions holds, visit www.mipela.com.au.



This article is featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.