A quarter-century of spacer innovation

As kwik-ZIP celebrates 25 years of business, the company has paused to reflect on its many milestones, as well as the people who have helped shape its journey.

For a quarter of a century, kwik-ZIP has been at the forefront of engineering innovation, transforming the way centralisers and pipeline spacers are designed and delivered across the globe. Over the last five years alone, more than three million kwik-ZIP units – spanning a range of sizes – have rolled out from precision injection moulds, destined for projects on every continent.

From small-diameter centralisers used in monitor wells and foundation piling, to robust pipeline spacers capable of accommodating diameters in excess of 3.5m, kwik-ZIP’s applications reflect an impressive versatility. Each product is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to solving real-world challenges in civil construction, water infrastructure, and energy sectors.

Innovation runs deep at kwik-ZIP. The relentless pursuit of smarter, more effective solutions has resulted in an impressive intellectual property portfolio, with ten patents and two design registrations secured globally. Notably, the company’s most recent U.S. patent – granted just two months ago – speaks to kwik-ZIP’s continual evolution and relevance in a competitive landscape.

From the outset, materials engineering has played a central role in kwik ZIP’s success. Its products are manufactured from engineered thermoplastic blends that offer high flexural strength, excellent temperature resistance, low coefficients of friction, and resistance to abrasion. Crucially, these components are non metallic, which avoids many of the problems associated with corrosion, damage to composite casing, or complications in environments with chemical exposure.

Compliance and accreditation have also marked important milestones. kwik ZIP’s HD, HDX and HDXT Series casing spacers have been formally approved under the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) Product Specification WSA PS 324. This specification prescribes standards for casing spacers in terms of material, runner spacing, abrasion resistance, and more – meaning that kwik ZIP’s products are not just well engineered but recognised by relevant regulatory bodies.

kwik-ZIP products are also approved for use within many utilities’ infrastructure, including Melbourne Retail Water Association, South-East Queensland’s Infrastructure and Materials (IPAM) list, Sydney Water and the WA Water Corporation. All products are certified by the Australian Water Quality Centre (AWQC) for use in contact with drinking water.

Behind every component, patent, and certificate is kwik-ZIP’s remarkable team of people who make it happen. The creativity, dedication, and resilience of the people behind the brand have propelled it from a promising idea to a trusted name in the industry.

Founder of the company, Jason Linaker, remains a guiding figure, driving technical development, leadership and the ethos of practical innovation. At every level, from design to production, from sales and logistics to customer service, the kwik ZIP team has had to balance strict technical requirements with the unpredictability of field conditions to deliver for its clients. Their unwavering commitment ensures that every centraliser or spacer produced not only meets rigorous standards but also advances the boundaries of what’s possible.

Of course, kwik-ZIP’s story is also one of trusted partnerships. kwik-ZIP’s loyal customers worldwide have placed their confidence in the brand’s ideas, supporting its growth and challenging the team to keep raising the bar. Suppliers, too, have contributed through their reliability, flexibility, and spirit of collaboration, helping kwik-ZIP deliver on its promises, time and again.

These combined efforts have resulted in tangible achievements. kwik ZIP products help contractors comply with wastewater, sewerage and water well construction codes; they protect carrier pipes in slip lining applications; they reduce risk to composite casing materials where conventional steel centralisers could cause damage. In many large infrastructure projects, including pipelines and large diameter casing installations, kwik ZIP’s spacer and centraliser systems have been selected for their reliability, cost efficiency, ease of assembly, and technically validated performance.

As kwik-ZIP marks its 25th anniversary, the occasion is one for celebration and reflection. It’s a moment to honour the journey so far, appreciate the present achievements, and look ahead with excitement to the innovations yet to come. The legacy of kwik-ZIP is not just found in the millions of units shipped or the patents granted, but in the spirit of innovation and partnerships that have defined every step of the way.

Looking ahead, the challenges are many: evolving environmental regulations, increasing demands on sustainability, ever more ambitious pipeline projects, and much more. Yet, these are exactly the kind of challenges that are well suited to kwik ZIP’s culture. If there is one thing the company’s history shows, it’s that kwik ZIP does not rest when there is still room to improve.

kwik-ZIP Managing Director Jason Linaker summed it up neatly: “As the company looks to the future, it does so with gratitude for the past and an undiminished passion for what’s still to come. Thank you for being part of the kwik-ZIP story.”

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.