A poly welding powerhouse

Asset owners are turning to Poly Welding Specialists for their PE pipeline projects.

Immune to corrosion, light weight, and fully sealed, polyethylene (PE) pipes are engineered to perform for decades. But for an asset owner to get the most out of their PE pipeline, getting the welding right is critical. This is even more the case for high-risk or high-pressure applications, where experienced and highly skilled welders are essential.

This is where Poly Welding Specialists (PWS), a specialist PE welding service provider, comes in.

Experts in poly welding, electrofusion welding, and extrusion welding services, PWS is helping to deliver complex PE pipeline projects across Australia.

“PWS is committed to delivering our clients with reliable, scalable and high-quality solutions,” PWS told The Australian Pipeliner.

“We have worked with some of Australia’s largest companies, successfully delivering a range of pipeline projects of varying complexity and scope.”

The company specialises in all aspects of PE welding including in trench welding, tie ins, string work, bypasses, electrofusion, extrusion and fabrication.

Additional capabilities include large and small-bore sizes from 40mm–1600mm diameter, low and high pressure fusion processes, in-trench welding and external and internal de-beading, tensile and hydrostatic test welds, sub-divisions, and much more.

Additionally, PWS’ fabrication workshop in Victoria has become a core strength, allowing the team to make complex bends, fittings and bypasses on demand.

Upwards trajectory

Kickstarted in 2013, PWS found its footing delivering one major project after another as its reputation grew. From a significant 560mm water main in the southeast Melbourne region to pipe work ranging from 160–1200mm for a major treatment plant, PWS has become a go-to specialist for Tier 1 contractors.

Since its inception, the company has steadily evolved into a powerhouse, boasting a state-of-the-art factory, an impressive fleet of over 50 specialised machines with 12 McElroy fusion units, and a team of highly skilled technicians.

If you ask the PWS team what sets the company apart, they’ll tell you it’s their unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive, tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of each project.

“We’ve got the best talents and best machines for every specific application, and our setup is efficient and not overkill,” PWS Managing Director Troy Marshall said.

“We can handle the whole process in-house from custom fabrication to final installation – that’s a big advantage over suppliers and contractors.”

One of PWS’ biggest edges is controlling the entire supply chain through its sister company Mako Poly.

Mako Poly is a fabrication company that manufactures fittings, made to order bends, bypass assemblies, flange spools, sheet work, and accessories for PE pipelines. When paired with the field capabilities of PWS, the companies are a one-stop-shop for all things PE.

“We provide every fitting and material in-house for seamless end-to-end service. We make our clients’ priority our priority,” PWS Director Matt Van Soest said.

“We make it easy for contractors. They focus on the main runs while we look after the specialised work.”

PWS has its roots in Victoria, but its reach is Australia-wide. With callouts available 24/7, the company is lending its expertise to the pipeline industry anywhere, any time.

This feature also appears in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.