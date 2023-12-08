A partnership built on trust, enhancing solutions for the Australian pipeline market

Pro Pipe Services and T.D. Williamson’s partnership is based on trust. Most importantly, its success stems from their customers’ unwavering trust in them.

“In the Australian market, there is a tremendous value in channel partnerships for Hot Tapping and Isolation Product and Services,” T.D. Williamson Director, Pipeline Integrity Operations Brent Solomon told The Australian Pipeliner.

A sentiment shared by Pro Pipe Services Director Joe Buttigieg.

“That gives customers confidence in the products and in the answers provided by both companies,” he said.

The collaboration brings together the field expertise and technical innovation of T.D. Williamson with Pro Pipe Services’ local boots-on-the-ground experience.

“So, the synergies are obviously there between the two organisations,” Solomon said.

“We’ve got the customer relationships; we’ve got the knowledge of the product, in the Australian market Buttigieg said.

Providing safe and reliable hot tapping, line isolation, pipe cutting, and repair and maintenance services for the gas and pipeline industries throughout the Asia Pacific region, Pro Pipe Services has highly skilled technicians who offer smart solutions to pipeline concerns and deliver superior workmanship on all jobs.

Both companies allied their strength and showed off their combined efficiency at this year’s APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition in Perth, WA.

T.D. Williamson displayed and showcased their MDS™ platform with SpirALL™ technology, an ILI tool that is uniquely designed to identify crack-like pipeline features and interacting threats by gathering multiple data sets in one run.

Solomon said T.D. Williamson’s approach to the Australian pipeline integrity market will be a direct route to market he said.

“We’re in the process of understanding where we can bring value to operators from a pipeline integrity standpoint.

Buttigieg couldn’t agree more, highlighting the vast interest the MDS™ Tool raised among the pipeline specialists and professionals.

“It has been a showstopper,” he said. “There obviously has been a lot of interest in the tool.”

“We have had a lot of people come up and ask questions about this type of technology and what benefits it brings to the Australian pipeline industry.”

Pro Pipe Services also put the spotlight on its isolation tools at this year’s event, with two different types of isolation tools on display.

Buttigieg said the first piece of equipment, the PolyStopp® Quick Connect, allows users to isolate a polyethylene pipe without squashing off and affecting the integrity of the pipe.

“Tapping and isolation means we can do it in a short trench in a safe way,” he said.

The second isolation tool is the ProStopp® DS tool.

“This gives us the capability to provide a double block isolation, opposed to a traditional single isolation,” Buttigieg said.

“The industry is going down that path looking for double block and bleed in the distribution sector. That’s the perfect tool for that type of application.”

“We’ll continue that relationship, and we’ll continue to serve and understand how we can better serve the wider Australian market and provide value to the operators here,” Solomon said.

For more information visit www.propipeservices.com and www.tdwilliamson.com.

This article featured in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.