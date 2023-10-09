A one-stop-shop solution

TFG Group is aiming to revolutionise the pipeline integrity and maintenance industry with a fresh solution.

In an industry where efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and safety are paramount, TFG Group is set to transform the landscape of pipeline integrity and maintenance in Australia.

With its innovative one-stop shop solution, TFG Group offers a comprehensive suite of services that encompass supply, fabrication, installation, and maintenance, providing a seamless and streamlined experience for pipeline owners and operators across the country.

Traditionally, the task of ensuring pipeline integrity and maintaining its efficient operation has been fragmented, requiring the coordination of multiple sub-contractors.

TFG Group’s new service offering eliminates this complexity by providing a single company solution, delivering a range of benefits that are set to revolutionise the industry.

The first notable advantage of TFG Group’s one-stop shop solution is the significant effort reduction it offers.

By engaging a single company for its pipeline integrity needs, operators can avoid the inefficiencies and expenses associated with managing multiple subcontractors.

TFG Group’s ability to handle the entire process, from supply to maintenance, ensures a streamlined workflow, optimising both time and resources, leading to cost savings that can be substantial in the long run.

TFG Group’s integrated approach translates into reduced downtime for pipeline repairs.

Time is money in the oil and gas industry, and every moment of pipeline inactivity translates into substantial financial losses for operators.

By having a dedicated team proficient in all aspects of pipeline integrity and maintenance, TFG Group is able to respond swiftly to repair needs, minimising downtime and potentially saving owners and operators hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Urgent repairs demand swift action, and TFG Group is well-equipped to meet such demands ensuring pipeline operators can swiftly address critical issues, allowing for the seamless continuation of operations.

“When it comes to urgent repairs, that’s where we really come into our own to ‘make it happen’,” TFG Group Oil and Gas Operations Manager Norm MacKinnon said.

“Our rapid response teams have both fabrication and in-service installation capabilities and are ready to mobilise at a moment’s notice, Australia-wide.”

Supply, fabrication, and installation are integral parts of TFG Group’s one-stop shop offering.

The company’s fabrication capabilities include the construction of pig launchers and receivers, as well as the fabrication of sleeves and spools required for both urgent repairs and scheduled maintenance.

With stringent adherence to industry standards such as AS2885, B31.3 & B31.8 , TFG Group guarantees the highest levels of quality and traceability for all fabrication and installation services.

Offering a split code design by combining ASME Section VIII (division 1 and division 2), with AS2885, TFG Group’s service offering ensures compliance and includes design verification by an independent third-party RPEng.

One of the critical aspects that sets TFG Group apart is the availability of qualified in-service welders for urgent repairs and maintenance.

In-service pipeline welding is a highly specialised skill, and TFG Group’s teams of experienced welders are adept at handling the complexities and challenges associated with welding in active pipelines.

This expertise ensures that repairs are executed efficiently, accurately, and in compliance with industry standards.

Operating in a vast and diverse country like Australia presents unique challenges. However, TFG Group has established workshops and offices strategically located in Queensland, Western Australia, and Victoria, enabling them to provide fabrication and installation support nationwide.

This extensive reach demonstrates its commitment to serving pipeline owners and operators across the country, regardless of the project’s location or complexity.

Furthermore, TFG Group’s status as a preferred supplier of the APA Group, one of Australia’s largest pipeline operators, underscores its quality and reliability.

Being selected as a trusted partner by such a prominent industry player further validates TFG Group’s expertise and industry standing, providing pipeline owners and operators with the confidence and reassurance they seek when choosing a service provider.

“By offering a comprehensive range of services, from supply to maintenance, TFG Group streamlines operations, reduces costs, and minimises downtime for pipeline owners and operators across the country,” TFG Managing Director Justin Anderson said.

“With our unwavering commitment to quality deliverables, expert teams of in-service welders, national reach, and endorsement from industry leaders, TFG Group is the go-to partner for those seeking an unparalleled pipeline integrity solution.”

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.