A maintenance specialist for pipeline operators

Maintaining pipeline valve integrity is an important focus for pipeline operators. Image supplied by ACC Corporate.

Since 1992, ACC Corporate has been providing a wide range of services to the oil and gas industry, with a particular focus on pipeline maintenance throughout Australia.

While ACC Corporate’s core business is predominantly for the offshore market, it has provided lubricants, sealant, grease fittings and grease injection pumps for pipeline operators for many years.

The company has proven that regular lubrication of pipeline valves will allow the valves to function correctly.

Through this extensive experience, its product range has grown to encompass valve service products, grease injection pumps and valve fittings. It has also evolved to provide personnel to conduct on-site valve maintenance.

For pipeline operators, maintaining pipeline valve integrity is an important focus. This is due to the nature of the gas being transported to various end users, businesses, and facilities.

ACC Corporate technicians can ease pipeline operators minds by conducting integrity checks.

Each ACC technician has training to identify faults and provide solutions to ensure the pipeline valves are fully functional. This includes testing of valve seats and cycling operations.

To assist in the maintenance of the pipeline valves, ACC Corporate has a number of products perfect for the job.

The company’s range of valve flush, lubricants and sealants are designed to provide lubrication and sealing qualities for pipeline ball valves.

Manufactured by ACC Corporate, the grease injection pumps have been sold to many pipeline operators where the operator has its own pipeline maintenance personnel.

With a focus on providing efficient support services for its customers, ACC also provides a 24/7 phone service for field technicians to discuss any specific issue and seek assistance from ACC personnel.

Expanding on this, ACC Corporate prioritises safety and implements various initiatives to minimise risks.

These include utilising an online integrated management system to log risks and improvements, implementing online health and safety e-learning modules, electing a Health and Safety Representative to be the voice of its workers, a drug and alcohol testing program, and safety refreshers at all staff meetings.

In 2021, the company was also awarded the ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certifications.

These internationally recognised standards set criteria for quality management and occupational health and safety management systems.

With its number one goal to meet client objectives, the company follows strict quality and conformance checks on all projects and follows recommended guidelines.

Throughout its journey over the last 30 years, ACC Corporate has developed its highly experienced team of professionals to ensure the effective development and management of its products and services.

This includes a management team with an extensive track record within the industry, along with a highly qualified team of field technicians who continue to actively work with customers in challenging offshore and onshore environments.

ACC Corporate’s portfolio of products has grown over the years to cover numerous applications.

But what’s the point of difference?

For ACC Corporate, the company prides itself on its fast response to demands and ability to adapt its offerings to comply with the various complexity of different client requirements.

The company supplies these products on time with a competitive price.

For more information, visit acc-corporate.com.

This article featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.