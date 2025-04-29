A look back at the 2024 Woman of the Year winner  

The 2024 Woman of the Year was Derelle Mitchell from Health Focus Manufacturing. Image: Prime Creative Media

The Women in Industry Awards are a platform to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women across a diverse range of industrial sectors.

For more than a decade, the awards have shone a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of women who are not only excelling in their fields but are also actively driving change, breaking down barriers, and inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

Organised by Prime Creative Media, the awards encompass industries such as waste management, mining, transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, rail, construction, infrastructure, and energy.

They demonstrate that these industries offer viable and rewarding career paths for women, while the stories and achievements of the award winners serve as powerful inspiration and role models for young women considering careers in industrial sectors.

Looking back at previous years, the awards have highlighted the diverse talents and significant impact of women across various sectors.

The 2024 Woman of the Year was Derelle Mitchell from Health Focus Manufacturing (HFM), who was also recognised for Excellence in Manufacturing.

Derelle’s drive to rekindle her career after raising her children led her to seize an opportunity to acquire the assets of a cosmetic manufacturing company in 2011, marking the humble beginning of HFM.

Starting with a small team in a “big green shed”, HFM has grown over the past decade to accommodate more than 40 staff members with over 200 years of combined experience.

“I started this business from very humble beginnings,” she said when accepting the Woman of the Year award. “The most enjoyable thing I get from my job is getting people jobs, and I love what I do.

“It takes a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifices for work every day. I wake up every day at 4 o’clock in the morning, and I love it, especially the people I work with. I wouldn’t be sitting here right now if it wasn’t for them.”

Other notable winners in 2024 included Kathleen Kelly (McConnell Dowell) for Safety Advocacy, Kate Leone (UGL) for Rising Star, and Allyson Woodford (APA Group) for Excellence in Engineering.

The 2025 nominations close May 9, so be sure to nominate someone for any of the below award categories:

Business Development Success of the Year

Excellence in Construction

Excellence in Engineering

Excellence in Energy

Excellence in Manufacturing

Excellence in Mining

Excellence in Transport (Proudly sponsored by Kenter)

Industry Advocacy Award:

Mentor of the Year:

Rising Star of the Year (Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco)

Safety Advocacy Award (Proudly sponsored by Paccar Australia)

Woman of the Year (Proudly sponsored by Fulton Hogan)

Each year, the Women in Industry Awards culminate in a gala dinner, bringing together industry leaders, nominees, and supporters to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and winners.

The 2025 awards night will be held in Melbourne on 19 June 2025. Help celebrate with us by purchasing a ticket here.

