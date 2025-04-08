A look back at ADGO 2025

ADGO 2025. Image: Prime Creative Media

The Australian Domestic Gas Outlook (ADGO) Conference took place in Sydney last week, with industry leaders sharing insights on the future of gas and energy security in Australia. Some of the keynote speakers, Cecile Wake, Mark Hatfield, and Saul Kavonic, addressed the challenges and opportunities facing the gas industry amid the transition to cleaner energy.

Cecile Wake, Country Chair of Shell Australia, opened the conference with a strong message advocating for balanced energy policy. She highlighted that the current polarisation of the energy debate risks undermining Australia’s energy security and economic stability. Cecile warned that calls to ban new gas investments without considering the consequences could lead to energy shortages and job losses.

Cecile emphasised the importance of pragmatic regulation to attract sustained private investment, warning that without it, Australia risks missing out on global opportunities. “Australia can’t dismantle the current energy system faster than we can build the lower carbon energy system of the future,” she asserted, calling for a more mature, bipartisan approach to energy policy.

Mark Hatfield, outgoing Chair of Chevron Australia, reflected on his 43-year career, highlighting the energy sector’s vital role in supporting modern life. Hatfield noted that while the industry has made significant progress, the challenge lies in maintaining energy security while transitioning to cleaner alternatives.

Addressing recent policy shifts, Hatfield acknowledged that Australia’s reputation as a stable investment destination has been affected by rapid regulatory changes. He advocated for consistent and transparent policymaking to ensure long-term investment. “Energy security is an easy target to become a political football,” he remarked, calling for bipartisan solutions rather than short-term fixes.

Saul Kavonic, an industry analyst, noted that while cleaner energy is essential, over-prioritising it at the expense of energy security could have unintended consequences. He pointed out that gas will continue to play a crucial role in stabilising the grid as Australia transitions to renewables. Kavonic cautioned that ignoring this reality could undermine both economic and environmental goals.

The ADGO Conference underscored the need for a balanced approach to energy policy. The speakers collectively urged policymakers to focus on long-term stability rather than reactive, short-term measures. As the conference progresses, discussions are expected to delve deeper into practical solutions for Australia’s energy future.

