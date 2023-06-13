A kwik solution

kwik-ZIP spacers recently played a supporting role on a major water project in Victoria.

Manufactured from kwik-ZIPs engineered thermoplastic blend, kwik-ZIP casing spacer and centraliser products are used, recommended and specified by pipeline and civil contractors, commercial plumbing companies, water authorities, water well drillers, and international engineering firms throughout Australia.

When it came to working on the recent Barwon Water DN450 Relocation Project in Victoria, McConnell Dowell utilised kwik-ZIP HDXT-58W spacers to facilitate the slip-lining of a 560 mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) carrier pipe over a 260 m run.

The decision to use these spacers was not only motivated by the fact they are easy to install, but also by kwik-ZIP’s premium level of customer service.

“kwik-ZIP spacers were simple and quick to install, and any queries were promptly answered by the sales team,” McConnell Dowell Senior Project Engineer Paul Pomfret said.

kwik-ZIP also maintains a focus on price effectiveness, simplicity and rapid on-site assembly, to ensure that its centraliser and casing spacer systems deliver significant cost, time and operational advantages to end users.

As well as the installation benefits, the use of kwik-ZIP products also helps contractors such as McConnell Dowell comply with the numerous regulations that go with using pipeline centralisers or casing spacers and slippers, including wastewater and sewerage codes and water well construction standards.

“kwik-ZIP HDXT-58W spacers without wheels were selected for this project as they were the most appropriate fit for the annulus, plus the solution needed to meet Melbourne Water Retailer Agencies (MRWA) standards,” kwik-ZIP general manager Paul Jeffreys said.

“The HDXT is one of the kwik-ZIP products approved by MRWA for use in their pipeline systems and infrastructure.”

Jeffreys says one of the benefits of kwik-ZIP products is the range of runner or bow heights avaliable for each product. These different heights ensure that pipeline installers can handle a very broad range of carrier pipe OD and casing (host pipe) ID combinations, and customise pipe position for grade control or “centering”.

kwik-ZIP HDXT-58W spacers were specified at 1.5m intervals for this project, as per MRWA standards.

kwik-ZIP HDXT-58W spacers can accommodate the kwik-ROLLER® wheels, although they were not utilised on this particular installation. These clip-on wheels are ideal for use in longer runs to minimise wear and to provide significantly reduced co-efficient of friction. kwik-ZIP HDXT-58W spacers with kwik-ROLLER wheels on each alternate runner as shown in Figure 3.

As the pipes at the Barwon Water project would not be fully grouted after installation, the spacers were required to support the pipe and water for the life of the installation (pipe weight 83kg/m empty;246kg/m full).

The HDXT’s unique load-sharing design maximises the load-bearing capacity of each runner and reduces point loading. The simple and efficient installation process does not require any special tools.

kwik-ZIP spacers have no metal parts and are made from the company’s engineered thermoplastic blend, which is flexible, tough and has a low co-efficient of friction.

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.