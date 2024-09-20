A heavyweight champion

Pipelayers feature a side-mounted arm that carries and lowers pipelines into place. Image: Roman/stock.adobe.com

When it comes to the demanding world of pipeline construction, Worldwide Machinery has customers covered with its impressive fleet of pipelayers.

Pipelayers are crucial in the construction of pipelines for crude oil, natural gas, and carbon capture projects. Capable of supporting heavy loads, these machines are indispensable for large-scale construction endeavours.

Worldwide Machinery, a leader in heavy construction equipment, stands out in the market with its range of pipelayers.

As specialised heavy-duty equipment, pipelayers feature a powerful chassis and a side-mounted arm that carries and lowers pipelines into place.

This design ensures that heavy pipes are laid safely and accurately, minimising the risk of errors. Powered by a diesel engine, pipelayers can work at various speeds, making them efficient and versatile.

For any large-scale pipeline construction project, pipelayers are crucial. They ensure pipes are installed correctly and safely, avoiding damage to nearby structures or utility lines.

Designed for efficiency, pipelayers enable projects to be completed swiftly without compromising quality. For businesses aiming to stay competitive, investing in high-quality pipelayers is crucial for maintaining high standards.

Enter Worldwide Machinery

The company offers a diverse selection of pipelayers, including models from renowned manufacturers such as Superior Manufacturing and Caterpillar.

The Superior SPX-660, with its 60-tonne capacity, exemplifies the power and reliability needed for heavy-duty pipe handling.

With a maximum lifting capacity of over 63,000 kg, the SPX-660 can handle large pipes with ease, ensuring smooth and efficient operations on even the most demanding projects.

The company’s fleet also includes the SPX-260, SPX-460, and SPX-960 models, each catering to different lifting capacities and project requirements. Additionally, Caterpillar models such as the 561, 571, 572, 583, and 594 are also available for rent or purchase, from Worldwide Machinery, providing clients with a range of options to suit any specific needs.

Worldwide Machinery excels in its logistical capabilities such as shipping equipment across borders, ensuring timely and efficient delivery to any location.

This logistical prowess is complemented by its comprehensive on-site services, which includes equipment setup, maintenance, and repair. By providing these essential services, Worldwide Machinery ensures its clients’ projects run smoothly from start to finish.

In addition to these services, Worldwide Machinery offers both new and used pipelayers for sale or rent, providing tailored solutions for every business.

Renting pipelayer equipment is ideal for contractors or small businesses on a tight budget, as it eliminates the need for a large upfront investment. For businesses requiring long-term solutions, purchasing a pipelayer offers ownership and the flexibility to find exactly what they need.

Worldwide Machinery’s comprehensive fleet of pipelayers, combined with its exceptional logistical capabilities, makes it a leader in the construction equipment industry.

Whether renting or purchasing, clients can rely on Worldwide Machinery for high-quality, efficient, and reliable pipelayer solutions.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.