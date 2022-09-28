A future shining bright for Corrosion Control Engineering

At the forefront of corrosion prevention, Corrosion Control Engineering has got Australia covered.

Established in 2001, Corrosion Control Engineering (CCE) is Australia and New Zealand’s leading corrosion prevention specialists with expertise in a wide range of corrosion engineering technologies and rehabilitation methods.

With eight offices servicing asset owners in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, CCE has Australasia’s largest number of NACE certified CP technicians, technologists and specialists.

Starting his career in the pipeline industry as a junior technician in 2009, CCE’s Perth based Products and Materials Manager Luke Ellis talks all things corrosion and control with The Australian Pipeliner.

“CCE provides end-to-end corrosion management solutions, and we cover a lot of facets within that aspect of the pipeline industry,” says Ellis.

As Australasia’s premier cathodic protection specialist, Corrosion Control Engineering has established itself as a one-stop-shop for all things cathodic protection. CCE provides a wide range of cathodic protection services which include design, supplying materials, installation, commissioning and the ability to perform ongoing routine maintenance for a variety of onshore, offshore and concrete based impressed current and sacrificial anode CP systems.

Furthermore, CCE is able to perform these services on oil, gas and water pipelines as well as steel reinforced concrete, storage tanks both above and below ground, tunnels, bridges, offshore platforms, marine vessels, wharves, jetties, mine sites and more.

Additionally, CCE supplies a variety of cathodic protection test point boxes, associated cabling and exothermic welding materials to suit the needs of any client. Test points can be configured to suit the individual and specific requirements of each individual project, and are available in aluminium, plastic and stainless steel.

“We pride ourselves on being able to offer a turnkey service when it comes to cathodic protection, we’re able to provide services on a project from its very conception through to the commissioning stage and then to completion,” says Ellis.

Likewise, CCE also provides corrosion assessments and risk assessments with an additional interest in root cause analysis for corrosion related failures and problems.

The safe and environmentally responsible operation of pipelines is a key responsibility of any pipeline owner, explains Luke. Ensuring that everything possible is actioned in order to prevent leaks or ruptures, is what communities and regulators across Australia should and do expect.

Therefore, it goes without saying that the use of effective cathodic protection and coatings is critical to the longevity, safety and lifespan of any buried steel pipeline system. CCE liaises with its clients and customers to develop and implement integrity management plans for liquid pipelines and gas transportation systems alike.

The corrosion of pipelines can be caused by several factors including age, the coating type of the pipeline, faulty coatings, potential CP interference, fluctuating operating temperatures and metallurgical conditions. All these factors and more can contribute to the degradation of a pipeline overtime, which is why CCE’s asset integrity team consists of industry experts with over 40 years’ experience in pipeline and asset integrity management.

“As the biggest corrosion company in Australasia, we have a really strong international connection to a number of suppliers who are recognised worldwide for their products,” says Ellis.

“This means that we have access not only to a huge knowledge base but also to the materials that are supplied and recognised internationally as the topic quality.

“A lot of our competitors have innovated and created their own versions of certain products and equipment, but thanks to the reputation CCE has built up over the last two decades, we are able to supply our clients what’s known, tried and tested within the industry.”

Thanks to CCE’s flourishing relationships with some of the world’s leading suppliers, CCE also offers a full range of pipeline cleaning and gauging pigs that are manufactured by the world’s leading suppliers. Likewise, CCE is an approved distributor of the Loresco range of anode backfills, including SC-3 Super-Conducting Premium Earth Contact Backfill. Loresco SC-3 is designed specifically for demanding anode systems which mandate a low resistivity medium.

“We have a number of different people with differing levels of expertise and specialisations within CCE, whether this be chemistry, chemical engineering, electrical engineering or mechanical engineering – you name it, there’s someone in the company that has a qualification and strong knowledge base in that discipline,” says Ellis.

“Our recent merger with Eptec has bolstered that ability for us to provide turnkey solutions for corrosion management even further.”

As of early July 2022, CCE’s previous CEO John Kalis has become executive director of the Eptec Group with Jason Paterson stepping up to take on the role of CCE CEO.

CCE and Eptec have worked successfully together over many years thanks to their similar core values and with the safety of both clients and employees at the forefront of their business models.

“To date, we’ve not yet truly dabbled in the coatings sector of corrosion. But thanks to the merger with Eptec and their strong foothold in that aspect of the industry, we’ve taken that capability on board and will continue working towards providing a true one-stop-shop that will include coating application and assessments,” says Ellis.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to speak with clients and potential customers and say yes, we can absolutely help you no matter what you need.”

Together the two companies can access broader opportunities within the market to become the leading provider of integrated ‘whole of life’ asset remediation and maintenance services.

This article is featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.