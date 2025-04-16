A future of subsea development

Diver training of 18-inch subsea hot tap clamp and SureTap hot tap machine prior to deployment in the Bass Strait, offshore Australia. Image: STATS Group

As the global energy sector evolves to meet increasing demand and security of supply, subsea pipeline tie-ins have become a critical component of offshore infrastructure development.

With a growing focus on safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, operators are looking for innovative ways to connect new oil and gas fields to existing networks without shutting down production or to re-route pipelines to decommission redundant infrastructure.

STATS Group, a global leader in pipeline isolation, hot tapping and connection solutions, is at the forefront of this technological shift with its advanced range of subsea mechanical hot tap clamps and proprietary intervention and isolation technologies. These technologies ensure these critical pipelines remain pressurised ensuring uninterrupted product flow to customers, while tie-ins are completed safely.

Meeting the challenges of subsea infrastructure development

Pipeline owners and operators face significant challenges when upgrading or expanding subsea infrastructure.

The traditional method of hyperbaric welding for connecting new pipelines to existing assets poses considerable risks, costs, and logistical hurdles.

Hyperbaric welding requires expensive equipment, highly trained diving personnel, and complex safety measures, increasing operational complexity.

STATS Group has developed an alternative solution that addresses these challenges head-on. Its subsea mechanical hot tap clamps facilitate the permanent connection of new branch pipework to existing pipelines without the need for hyperbaric welding or pre-installed tees. These clamps enable hot tapping into a live pipeline under pressure without interrupting production, delivering unparalleled safety and efficiency.

STATS Group’s clamps can also act as access points for deploying temporary line stop isolation technology, the combination of these technologies significantly reduces downtime preventing operators from decommissioning and recommissioning the entire subsea infrastructure.

The company’s patented BISEP® line stop technology provides a fully proven and monitored dual seal barrier, enabling the safe breaking of containment on pressurised systems in compliance with the highest industry standards.

Dual BISEPs can be deployed to provide a mid-line isolation for repair or maintenance without halting operations, as flow is maintained through an integrated bypass.

In addition, the BISEP is the only line stop isolation tool that satisfies the design criteria for DNV Type Approval for Pipeline Isolation Plugs, ensuring safe worksite conditions for divers and the environment during breaking of containment activities.

The design criteria ticks the requirements for Pipeline Isolation Plugs to provide dual seal and isolation in accordance with Offshore Standards: DNV-OS-F101 (Submarine Pipeline Systems) and recommended Practices: DNV-RP-F113 (Subsea Pipeline Repair) and is code compliant with: ASME BPVC Section VIII, Division 2, making it a preferred choice for operators worldwide.

Driving innovation in subsea pipeline solutions

The demand for safer, more efficient subsea tie-in solutions is expected to grow as operators worldwide seek to optimise infrastructure and reduce operational risks. STATS Group’s portfolio of mechanical hot tap clamps and proprietary isolation and intervention technologies positions the company as a trusted partner in meeting these needs.

“As a trusted partner in subsea pipeline infrastructure development, STATS Group is committed to addressing the industry’s most complex challenges with our market-leading subsea technologies,” STATS Group Regional Manager of Asia Pacific Gareth Campbell told The Australian Pipeliner.

“We have strategically positioned ourselves to support our clients by delivering innovative and efficient solutions tailored to their project needs. Maintaining and strengthening these relationships remains a priority, as we continue to share our expertise and project insights to drive operational efficiencies and deliver the highest standards of service across the industry.”

As the energy sector navigates increasing complexity and operational demands, STATS Group continues to pioneer advancements in subsea pipeline technology. Its engineered solutions not only address current industry challenges but also set new benchmarks for safety, efficiency and sustainability in offshore operations. With a proven track record and a commitment to excellence, STATS is poised to lead the next wave of subsea infrastructure development.

Global success in subsea tie-in projects

STATS Group has demonstrated its expertise in subsea tie-ins through successful projects worldwide, spanning from Asia, the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea.

The company’s solutions have proven effective in a variety of operational conditions, with growing demand in the Middle East, a region set for significant subsea infrastructure development.

One notable project took place in the Bass Strait, offshore Australia, where STATS Group supplied an 18-inch hot tap clamp with a 12-inch branch and the SureTap® hot tap machine for a critical pipeline tie-in. The project showcased the efficiency of mechanical clamps, which provided a robust flanged off-take while the 18-inch pipeline remained at 72.5 bar pressure.

In the Dutch North Sea, the company supported Petrogas in connecting two gas fields to existing subsea pipelines. This project aimed to enhance the domestic gas supply and unlock a natural gas reservoir containing 100 billion cubic feet of gas. STATS Group supplied a SureTap hot tap machine along with 16-inch and 12-inch high-pressure hot tap clamps, both featuring 8-inch branched off-takes designed to withstand 135 bar pressure.

On the Norwegian Continental Shelf, STATS Group collaborated with Aker BP and Subsea 7 to install an 8-inch mechanical hot tap clamp and SureTap hot tap machine.

This was for tying in a new gas lift line to an existing pipeline in Aker BP’s Hod Development, which operates at 143-bar. This permanent clamp used rubber seals in a first-of-its-kind design for the Norwegian Continental Shelf, eliminating the need for hyperbaric welding. The innovative approach resulted in major time and cost savings.

