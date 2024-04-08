A diversified range for safety

Vacuworx systems prioritise safety for customers. Image supplied by Vacuworx.

Vacuworx Australia Managing Director Luis Guevara spoke to The Australian Pipeliner about the company’s range of vacuum lifting systems.

Over recent decades, vacuum lifting has become recognised as a safe approach to pipe handling, thanks to its ability to reduce risk to workers and improve efficiencies for companies.

This method has been widely adopted and has evolved alongside the use of corrosion-resistant bonded pipeline coatings commonly used to protect products. Vacuum lifting technology doesn’t damage materials or bonded coatings and eliminates the need for cribbing and spacers for pipes.

Utilising Vacuworx lifting systems can eliminate costly repairs that occur when handling pipe by other methods such as slings or chains.

“Our customers secure contracts based on their lifting methodologies utilising our machines simply because it’s so much safer and faster,” Vacuworx Australia Managing Director Luis Guevara said.

“It requires less personnel to load, unload, or string pipe without having to climb on pipes and trucks and stand under the pipe, and there is no damage to the pipe coating.”

Guevara added that the main focus of Vacuworx has always been to prioritise people’s safety by offering a safer way to handle their lifting requirements.

“Utilising the Vacuworx line of equipment provides the operator with the confidence in knowing that they are using the latest technology to provide a safe work environment for themselves as well as their

co-workers,” he said.

One example is a recent project in the Moranbah region of Queensland where customers utilised an RC 10 to achieve a noteworthy improvement in their pipe handling process for a water infrastructure project at a local mine.

“Using an RC 10, our customers improved their material operations by not only using it to unload pipe off the truck but also as another lifter to load the pipes onto the welding machines,” Guevara said.

“In this scenario, traditionally, contractors would tie a sling to the pipe and then use that to drag it up and then lift it onto the welding machines. Not only is this cumbersome, but it could pose a risk to workers due to the potential for stored energy in the HDPE pipe.”

Using the vacuum lifter with an 8-metre spreader bar allowed the workers to use the lifter efficiently and safely, an example of the company’s products adapting to suit the environment and material being lifted.

Vacuworx’s system offers a versatile solution for loading, unloading, and precision handling of all pipe sizes, including steel, plastic, HDPE, fiberglass, concrete, and cast iron.

Not only does the company have a strong Australian presence, but it has a global reach, with operations spanning internationally.

It currently boasts a diversified global offering of vacuum lifting systems and equipment available for a wide range of manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure-related material-handling tasks and applications.

“While we started with pipe, we’re proud to help meet the needs of lifting and handling professionals operating in a wide variety of sectors, from oil and gas pipelines to concrete, water utility, precast, landscape, mining, manufacturing, and more,” Guevara said.

“This breadth of operations and experience means our lifters benefit from collaboration with customers worldwide, ensuring smarter and better product design.

“We have lifters still operating that are twenty years old,” Guevara said.

“And now with lifters being manufactured both here in Australia and the United States, we’ve never been better able to meet the needs of our customers in this region.”

For more information, visit vacuworx.com.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.