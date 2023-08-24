A dealer relationship almost 30 years in the making thanks to incomparable service

Customer satisfaction is a key priority for any business, with customer loyalty a level above that. When it comes to customer loyalty, look no further than Jeff Trackson and his decades-long professional relationship with Vermeer Australia.

With his company, JR & LM Trackson Pty Ltd, specialising in directional drilling across the whole of Australia, Jeff bought his first Vermeer drill more than 26 years ago and since then has purchased 33 Vermeer drills, with the latest being the D100x140 S3. Plus, another 100-plus pieces of ancillary equipment, including horizontal directional drilling (HDD) locators, cable locators, mixing systems, cable ploughs, trenchers, recyclers, and more than 30 vacuum excavators.

For Jeff, his search for top quality, reliable equipment is what first led him to Vermeer Australia all those years ago.

And just as important to Jeff as the equipment itself, is after sale care and service.

“I was looking for reliability, service and customer support,” he said.

Jeff said that alongside Vermeer Australia’s incomparable service and customer support is the team’s extensive knowledge of the equipment.

“A lot of the guys have been there just as long as I’ve been buying gear, so 20-plus years. I can ring Steve in Adelaide and he’ll help me get through the problems that we might have with the machine,” he said.

“They’re very good, and very knowledgeable in the machines that they sell. There are some good guys there that live and breathe Vermeer.”

It’s a sentiment that is echoed by Vermeer product specialist, Steve Batchelor. Batchelor has been working at the company for 30 years and first encountered Jeff early in his career. Since then, he has worked hard to maintain a close working relationship.

“I got to meet him when he was a very small operator. I’ve had a lot of out-in-the-field experience with him. And basically, we have a great relationship with him,” he said.

“Every time he bought a drill, I’ve been there with the installation to train them, and make sure that machine ran properly.”

Together, with the rest of the team at Vermeer, Batchelor has kept abreast of Jeff’s expanding business and has guided him through the various equipment groups to help him grow his business.

Another Vermeer Australia team member that has worked closely with Jeff for more than a decade is Sales Manager, Nigel Dobier.

“I’ve been at the company for 14 years, and I’ve known Jeff basically ever since I started in the spare parts department back in 2008,” Dobier said.

Dobier understands the importance of prioritising customer support and satisfaction, and taking a hands-on approach to customer service, working to uphold this across the various roles he’s held over the years.

“Jeff trusts our company overall, and I’ve been that person, among others, that he trusts. So, we’ve always maintained the relationship no matter what position I’ve been in,” he said.

“It’s been an important thing for us to ensure that Jeff stays comfortable with us. He knows that he can pick up the phone to me or others within our business, and he’s going to be looked after.”

“We’re going to keep his gear running and keep the pipe going into the ground,” Dobier said.

“Because that’s how he feeds his family, and the families that are employed by the Trackson Group of Companies. And that goes for all Vermeer customers.”

Jeff has extended a very special thank you to Peter Pullan, previous co-owner and current Executive Director of RDO Equipment Pty Ltd, for the personal advice and support he has provided him over the last 26 years.

This article featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.